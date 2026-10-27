Most mobile controllers have two thumbsticks, but this might be the gamepad that finally gets me finishing PS2 games on my iPhone

It started with Crash Bandicoot but ultimately ended with Dark Cloud. When I first picked up a PS2 controller more than 20 years ago, it was to spin and jump as a shorts-bearing marsupial. Whenever I return to the system in my 30s it's to roam the dungeons of Level-5's village-builder RPG. And yet, even with an Asus ROG Ally kitted out for PS2 emulation I still sometimes struggle to put down the DualSense or close the gaming laptop and return to the simpler days of Nolun (or Norune) Village.
Pairing one of the best gaming phones with one of the best mobile controllers has half-solved this blindspot already. With the GameSir Pocket Taco (currently on sale for $27.99 at Amazon) at my side I've been blasting through GameBoy Advance titles. Being able to whip out my phone at a moment's notice and tap through gaming history rather than doomscroll has been a backlog-saver.
It's something I would rarely do at home, not when I have kit to test on the very latest releases. While it demands the right game (and what could be better than quickly hopping into a world-building Dark Cloud dungeon run while waiting for the bus), being able to jump in and out of classic titles while on the go has turbo-charged my GBA adventures. It doesn't, however, feature the sticks required for PlayStation adventures. Instead, I'm hoping the Abyxlute M5 will do the same for my PS2 memories.
The magnetic attachment and slide-up design of the new Abxylute M5 and M6 mean they could, theoretically, stay permanently attached to your phone. Push up that screen and you've got a full selection of controls waiting for you; two thumbsticks (low-profile carbon-film on the M5 and capacitive on the M6), d-pad, face buttons, shoulders and triggers (Hall effect no less, on the M6). In other words, a full set of PS2 controls ready and waiting whenever I find myself reaching for some thought-preventing entertainment.
The Abxylute pop-up mobile controllers are currently still in their Kickstarter phase, though Early Bird pricing has now ended. The brand does have some presence at wider retailers, like Amazon, so hopefully we'll see these gamepads popping up more across the web shortly.
A flippin' alternative
While we wait for the M5 and M6 to return to the shelves, the Abxylute M4 is 10% off at Amazon. It's a much smaller design, but still manages to cram two thumbsticks and both L1/2 and R1/2 bumpers.
It's those two sticks that are driving the M5 and M6 to the top of my brain. Yes, yes, I know. Most of the modern mobile controllers worth their salt will come with a full set of controls. Taking a look at the top contenders across the market, though, they're all designed to accompany your phone rather than staying permanently attached.
The ELO Vagabond will need its own pouch in my backpack and you can forget about keeping the Razer Kishi V3 Pro in a back pocket. Even the foldable Asus ROG Tessen (while taking up less space) will likely be left at home when leaving in a rush. Hell, even Razer's tiny Prio controller runs the risk of being stuck in a drawer.
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Often, the best controller is the one you have with you - and that's doubly true of mobile gaming. Abxylute's gamepads will have to prove that they're light, thin, and sturdy enough to withstand days in pockets, but their permanent connection to my phone might finally bring my PS2 backlog under control. Who knows, I might even get round to ripping my Dark Cloud 2 disc.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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