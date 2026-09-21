Sony has been piling on the limited edition DualSense releases lately, but if the GTA 6 controllers weren't for you, this upcoming Lisa X PlayStation pad might be.
Sony is collaborating with rapper and Blackpink superstar Lisa to launch a stunning $84.99 / £74.99 DualSense in limited quantities on October 20. Launching as part of a new Sony merchandise collection, the PS5 controller uses "Lisa's personal favorite" Chrome Pearl colorway as a base and piles on flashy details (including her signature on the back) that Lisa herself designed for fans to appreciate.
Accessories brand Razer has a Blackpink-themed range of accessories, which is still available starting from $79.98 (via Razer) via the brand's official online store.
Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, Special Projects, and Licensed Merchandise Retail Marketing Nancy Kim shared on the official PlayStation Blog that Sony worked closely with Thai music icon Lisa to "incorporate elements that held personal meaning" to the Blackpink star. I only have surface-level knowledge of the K-pop fandom space, and yet the look of this pad is so unique and snazzy that even I want to jump on pre-orders when they begin on October 2, 10 am local time.
It also feels extra special that Lisa had a hand in designing this PS5 controller too, even if we don't know how far her involvement truly went and how much is just marketing spiel. According to Lisa herself, she shared that they "had a lot of fun adding in little details" that fans would notice, and "wanted the fans to have something they can connect with". With my vague knowledge of how dedicated Blackpink and K-pop fans can be (photocards are a serious business), I have every inclination that fans and Lisa stans alike will be quick to grab the controller and the rest of the Lisa Limited Edition merchandise when it drops next month.
Yeah, it's not just a DualSense controller that's on its way. The Lisa x PlayStation collaboration also consists of a plethora of goodies, including clothing, tote bags, keychains, stickers, and a matching DualSense carrying case that shares the same illustration as the touchpad.
It's a shame that the carrying case isn't something included with the $85 / £75 pad by default, but according to Nancy Kim, fans will have the chance to pick it up (and the other additional merch) directly through PlayStation on October 2 at 10 am ET and on October 23 via Lisa's official Amazon store.
If you're desperate to add the PS5 controller in particular to your collection, be sure to bookmark the official PS Direct website asap. Having your PS account logged in and ready ahead of October 2 will also give you the edge to avoid losing out to potential resellers, or just equally dedicated Lisa fans.
View all limited edition PS5 DualSense controllers at PS Direct
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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