There's a Gran Turismo 7 DualSense launching today, here's where you can buy it

Did you forget that Gran Turismo 7 existed? Because the PS5's premier racing game is still alive and kicking, to the point where you can now buy a Limited Edition GT7 DualSense controller. Why is it launching four years after the game's release? Because other, bigger games had more popular licenses first, okay? And maybe because it's helping to mark 30 years of this in-depth racing game simulator franchise.
The Limited Edition DualSense is available pretty much wherever you would normally go to buy a PS5 controller - great news! A collectible bit of hardware like this might seem a bit niche, and so you may think it'll be an easy one to find, but remember that Gran Turismo is one of PlayStation's classic franchises that has a pretty quiet but cult-like following. If you're keen to get your hands on this colorway of the DualSense, don't underestimate its potential popularity.
The GT7 Edition of the PS5 controller isn't quite as flashy as some of the other designs for this gamepad we've seen, but it still has plenty of character to it, and a signature pop of color that fans of this franchise will appreciate. It actually looks more like a standard, white DualSense that's had some stickers slapped on it, going hand-in-hand with the game it represents, which sees you collect bits of motoring history in highly polished digital rooms.
Of course, all jokes and smooth Japanese jazz aside, the controller is here to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary, and there's an almost retro, nostalgic charm to the design here. It's available for pre-order ahead of its December 10 launch for $84.99 / £74.99, like all limited-edition DualSense controllers before it. It'll become available at 10am in your region, so here's where to shop for it.
Where to pre-order the Gran Turismo 7 Limited Edition DualSense in the UK
The GT7 30th Anniversary DualSense is already available in the UK. Hop to the links below to grab one.
The other retailers to look out for are obviously going to be Amazon, as well as places like TheGameCollection, ShopTo, and even places like O2 and EE. Bizarrely, I've seen B&Q stocking a lot of gaming hardware and controllers lately, so that could be one to watch in a pinch too.
Amazon hasn't joined the launch yet, and that's pretty usual for this sort of thing. Often, its stock allocation will be bigger but will drop after the first batch of retailers. If you're waiting for that sweet, sweet Prime benefit of free delivery, fair dues. I'll update you when you earn your new racing stripes at Amazon. If you're not a Prime member, you're just as good buying from one of the available retailers now while there's plenty of stock.
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Where to pre-order the Gran Turismo 7 Limited Edition DualSense in the US
It hasn't yet struck 10am in the US, so I'll update this page when the newest Limited Edition DualSense becomes available. Based on previous PlayStation hardware releases, here's where I'd suspect you'll be able to buy it.
Like every limited edition PS5 controller drop, there's going to be two sides to the story. On one side, it's a celebration of a franchise you may be a big fan of, and that's great. If you're a long-term PlayStation gamer and you remember the good ol' days of the original GT games on the first PlayStation consoles, it might be one you're clambering over other shoppers to get - or maybe... racing them to the checkout to buy?
Still, the PlayStation controller reviewer in me feels obliged to tell you there isn't all that much you're going to gain in a practical sense from buying this GT7 one. It's like the other Limited Edition colorways in that it's a cosmetic, collectible timepiece that's going to set you back more money than a regular colorway would. You likely understand that already, but it bears repeating that if you'd rather put your money into more specs, buttons, and features in a controller, there are third-party licensed options that'll give you more bang for your buck.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but if I had to be honest, even with its roadster, flight case-adorned sticker aesthetic, the GT7 colorway is a bit of a plain Jane in the pantheon of DualSense colorways, so you could also get a flashier version if you want something bolder.
Again, though, this is a controller that's designed to appeal to long-term Gran Turismo fans, so if you want to celebrate the 30th anniversary of your favorite racing franchise, start your engines.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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