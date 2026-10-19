Where to buy the Xbox X25 controller and still nab yourself release day delivery tomorrow

Xbox X25 controller stock is holding firm in the lead up to launch day. While we have to wait a few more weeks for that ultra-limited edition console to hit the shelves, Microsoft's 25th Anniversary celebratory gamepad is landing tomorrow, October 20.

Uncharacteristically, these controllers are still in stock across both the US and UK. After selling out particularly quickly when pre-orders first dropped at the end of August, the gamepad has been MIA for a few weeks. That all changed recently, with another wave of Xbox X25 controller stock hitting the shelves a week out from launch.

Here's where we are today. Anyone looking to get their hands on this tasty translucent green design can do so at a number of retailers across the web. Finding a store that will get your new controller through your door on launch day is a slightly tougher task.

We're down to the wire now, but I've scoured through the retailers with X25 controller pre-order stock live on the shelves, hunting down the stores with the fastest (and free-est) deliveries. In the US, you'll want to head to Walmart and Best Buy, both (at the time of writing) still holding the vans for release day shipping. Meanwhile, the UK stock hunters should head to Amazon. Order soon, and you'll get the free shipping that other stores might not be able to match soon.

Xbox X25 controller stock in the US

Walmart | In stock - $79 Walmart's Xbox X25 controller stock is coming in marginally cheaper than other retailers at the moment, with free shipping still applied. You'll need to get your order in fast for release day delivery, though. This one's also sold and shipped by Walmart so you're not buying off a third party marketplace seller.

Best Buy | In stock - $79.99 Best Buy has the Xbox X25 controller live on the shelves ahead of tomorrow's release date, with free shipping up for grabs as well. At the time of writing, Best Buy's stock will still arrive tomorrow as well.

Xbox X25 controller stock in the UK

Amazon | In stock - £74.99 Amazon's still holding onto its Xbox controllers in the UK, where you'll find gamepads available to order with free release day delivery tomorrow (at the time of writing).

EE | In stock - £74.99 EE is my second go-to recommendation. It's not quite as firm on that release day as Amazon, with "free delivery expected 20 October" on the site. Still, it's free, which keeps it above Currys on my shopping list.

Currys | In stock - £74.99 Currys' collection of Xbox X25 controllers will make their way to you on release day if you order by 9pm but you'll need to pay the £5.99 surcharge. In-store collection is also available, but most regions I'm seeing will have to wait until October 21.

Argos | In stock - £74.99 Argos's stock is sorted by post code, so this one will depend on where you find yourself on launch day. Still, I'm seeing a number of areas still eligible for release day delivery at the time of writing - even if collection might not be available.

Xbox X25 controller explained If you missed Microsoft's Xbox X25 reveal over the summer, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd stepped back in time. Designed to celebrate 25 years of Xbox, the gamepad takes us back to the translucent days of tech, with full-color face buttons and a stamp commemorating the event on the right grip. Functionally, the Xbox X25 controller is no different from the standard model that arrived with your Series X console. There's no pro features or additional functionality in here - it's simply an aesthetic boost for longtime Microsoft fans.

Will Xbox X25 console stock return? While the gamepad has seen a triumphant return to the shelves, the limited edition Xbox X25 console has remained absent throughout this pre-order period. It's easy to see why. While the controller is a 'special' edition release, for which Microsoft has a lot more leeway to up manufacturing should demand rise, the console itself is a 'limited' edition. Not only that, but the Series X model is a fully numbered release - which means even fewer consoles to go around. Its lofty $900 price tag might be enough to put more casual fans off straight away, but even more die-hard Xbox Stans will have to work to get around Microsoft's engineered scarcity. The Xbox X25 console officially hits the shelves on November 13, 2026 so we have a little while to go yet. Still, once pre-order payments start leaving bank accounts we often see a spattering of additional units hitting the shelves. Between early birds getting cold feet and the inevitable bouncing of a few cheques, more Xbox X25 stock could drop in the middle of next month. You'll need to be lightning fast to snap it up, though.

We're also rounding up all the best Xbox Series X accessories as well as the best Xbox Series X headsets and best Xbox Series X controllers.