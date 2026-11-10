Where to pre-order the PS5 Prism DualSense and Console Cover collection

The PS5 Prism collection goes live for pre-order today, and since we're all feeling nostalgia for transparent gaming hardware, I'm here to help you figure out where you can shop for yours. The best PS5 controllers might offer you more features and buttons to press, but they don't have the same nostalgic yet weirdly futuristic look that these Prism controllers do. Not only that, you can get console covers to match for your actual console.
We know that the new Prism collection will be dropping at 10am today in your local time, and in the UK, stock is readily available at PS Direct, as well as a few retailers - although not the ones we usually expect. As always, stock will absolutely be landing at PlayStation's own Direct stores in the US and UK. The other retailers are always the question marks, but that's where the fun begins. Usually, any and all combination of Best Buy, Argos, Amazon, Very, Walmart, or Target will have stock, so I'm here to help you keep tabs on which ones actually have the new PS5 accessories this time around.
Stock of this collection could actually be quite competitive to find among shoppers, given what we've seen with transparent anniversary Xbox controllers this year. If the demand is high, allow us to walk you through the important stuff right away to save you time.
I've been a hardware editor here at GamesRadar+ for four years now, which means I've covered myriad PlayStation limited-edition hardware launches. I'm always on hand to help you know where to shop for drops like these, and I've shopped for my own limited-edition PlayStation controllers enough to know where, when, and how to shop to secure them.
Where to pre-order the PS5 Prism collection in the UK
PS Direct
The one place we know for sure will be stocking the new Prism collection is PlayStation itself - but sometimes Sony's own retailer can be a little late to the party when it comes to actually releasing stock at 10am.
Argos is one of my go-to retailers when any new gaming hardware launches happen in the UK. It's not the first people go to look, and stock is always organised via your postcode, so it means stock allocation can be surprisingly good.
Amazon usually stocks these sorts of PS5 goodies, but it's a matter of knowing when to look. Often, its stock will land a good while after the initial batch of retailers has dried up, and their pool of stock can be bigger. Other times, they run out just as quickly, or launch right at 10am with PlayStation itself.
EE is surprisingly reliable for gaming hardware and accessories pre-orders. It wouldn't be the first place I'd check for Sony's controllers, but it's one to keep on the back burner if you're struggling to find stock.
Where to pre-order the PS5 prism collection in the US
PS Direct
Heading straight to the source, you'll want to be checking PS Direct first thing when US PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders drop later today. We usually see special edition colorways launching on the same listing pages as the regular DualSense and console covers here.
Amazon often takes part in special DualSense drops and has the warehouses to accommodate a decent amount of stock. We saw GTA 6 gamepads here pretty quickly when they released earlier in the year, so it's worth keeping on your radar.
Target also stocks special edition DualSense controllers, most notably offering pre-orders of both the GT7 and GTA gamepads quick off the mark. It's also a solid bet for restocks if availability starts to drop after launch.
The Prism DualSenses and PS5 Console Covers will be available for pre-order today, on November 10, at 10am in your local time - although some UK retailers actually went before that broadcast time.
When will the Prism Collection launch?
Although the Prism DualSense and Console Covers are up for pre-order today, they won't launch until February 4, meaning you've got a few months before your pre-order will actually arrive.
How much is the new PS5 Prism collection?
The Prism collection takes on the same pricing as most special edition PS5 controllers and faceplates. The three new DualSenses will cost you £74.99 / $84.99, while the console covers will set you back £64.99 / $74.99.
What's included in the PS5 Prism collection?
The Prism Collection is comprised of three new console covers and controller colorways. These are all semi-transparent, allowing you to peer into the innards of your gamepad or PS5.
There's Flare Orange, which looks a bit more red than orange. There's Emerald Green, which is pretty much as advertised. Then there's Graphite Gray, which is really more a navy blue color to my eyes.
Live updates
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I've done another check at the wider retailers
It's still quiet at the majority of UK retailers, which is bizarre seeing as, by this point with most DualSense launches, we've got plenty of them on the go.
As the day ticks on, we'll be keeping you updated if things expand to other stores, but we'll also be prepping for launch in the US as we move closer to 10am stateside. Stay tuned!
On the console covers...
It's hardly a surprise, but I can still only find the new Prism Console Covers available to pre-order at PlayStation's own store. The good news? Stock in each color is going strong.
Argos, Very, Amazon, EE, ShopTo, The Game Collection, and GAME are all staying hush-hush on the new Prism collection, which is a bit bizarre.
Either way, stock at the retailers I've already mentioned (PS Direct, Smyths, Currys, and JDWilliams) is holding strong.
Is it just me, or?
Hardware color names are a bit of a minefield, so maybe I shouldn't open this door, but honestly? The graphite gray controller really looks more navy blue-ish to me. In fairness, when you look at the console cover, the non-transparent half does look more gray, but as soon as you can kind of peer through it, it goes back to blue. Either way, you can pre-order it still...
It's still really early across the pond, but if you're logging on anytime soon and wondering where to pre-order the PS5 Prism collection in the US, I've added the retailers we'd expect to stock things up above.
If you're up bright and early for whatever reason, those are the tabs to keep open - or feel free to bookmark this page, and I'll be refreshing you constantly with the latest info when 10am arrives in your time zone.
Stock seems good!
The Controllers are still in stock at Smyths and PS Direct, and the faceplates can still be pre-ordered at PS Direct. Sometimes when only two retailers are in play, stock can disappear quite quickly, but it's a good sign that it's still able to be found 30 minutes in.
After another quick whip through all of my tabs, there's no other UK store stocking them yet.
If you want my take, there are so few stores stocking the console covers that there's no real point waiting around. PS Direct has them all, I would expect more retailers to have the DualSense options by the end of the day, but not many, if any, other shops having the faceplates.
The Game Collection and GAME aren't showing any stock yet either
From a quick look around some other retailers that sometimes participate in these launches, It still seems as though Smyths and PSDirect are the places to be since they're the only ones ready for that 10am launch. I'm refreshing constantly though, so I'll let you know when more shops start to join the fun.
I'm not seeing any other UK retailers, but I'll keep looking
Argos, Currys, Very, and EE aren't packing the goods yet this morning, but I'll have a sift through other retailers I haven't looked for yet. For now, Smyths and PSDirect stock seems good!
And here's PS Direct
As expected, PS Direct is also showing stock of the entire collection of faceplates and controllers. Click the links below to pre-order and choose your color.
While we're on the starting line, here's a reminder of what the Prism collection includes. The question will be whether some of these colorways are favored by some retailers and if some of them are harder to find. We'll find out soon - only 5 minutes to go until 10am!
Good morning!
Hello there! My name's Duncan. I'll be here to guide you through Sony's Prism collection pre-orders today, so let's get started.
We've got about 20 minutes until stock is scheduled to open to the public in the UK - occassionally these things can run a little late, but let's be prepared for it to run as advertised. PS Direct will likely be the first store to have stock, but I'd reckon a few other retailers will be jumping the gun at 10am as well.
Get ready, folks!
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