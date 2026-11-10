Where to pre-order the PS5 Prism DualSense and Console Cover collection

The PS5 Prism collection goes live for pre-order today, and since we're all feeling nostalgia for transparent gaming hardware, I'm here to help you figure out where you can shop for yours. The best PS5 controllers might offer you more features and buttons to press, but they don't have the same nostalgic yet weirdly futuristic look that these Prism controllers do. Not only that, you can get console covers to match for your actual console.

We know that the new Prism collection will be dropping at 10am today in your local time, and in the UK, stock is readily available at PS Direct, as well as a few retailers - although not the ones we usually expect. As always, stock will absolutely be landing at PlayStation's own Direct stores in the US and UK. The other retailers are always the question marks, but that's where the fun begins. Usually, any and all combination of Best Buy, Argos, Amazon, Very, Walmart, or Target will have stock, so I'm here to help you keep tabs on which ones actually have the new PS5 accessories this time around.

Stock of this collection could actually be quite competitive to find among shoppers, given what we've seen with transparent anniversary Xbox controllers this year. If the demand is high, allow us to walk you through the important stuff right away to save you time.

🇬🇧🕹️UK PS5 Prism Console Covers:

🇬🇧🎮UK Prism DualSense Controllers:

🇺🇸🕹️US PS5 Prism Console Covers:

🇺🇸🎮US Prism DualSense Controllers:

Duncan Robertson Social Links Navigation Hardware Editor I've been a hardware editor here at GamesRadar+ for four years now, which means I've covered myriad PlayStation limited-edition hardware launches. I'm always on hand to help you know where to shop for drops like these, and I've shopped for my own limited-edition PlayStation controllers enough to know where, when, and how to shop to secure them.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Prism collection in the UK

(Image credit: Sony / PlayStation)

PS Direct The one place we know for sure will be stocking the new Prism collection is PlayStation itself - but sometimes Sony's own retailer can be a little late to the party when it comes to actually releasing stock at 10am. Prism DualSense controllers | £74.99 at PS Direct Prism PS5 console covers | £64.99 at PS Direct Read more Read less ▼

Smyths jumped the gun, launching stock of its Prism Collection DualSense controllers a few minutes before PS Direct itself. I'm seeing the controllers, but not the PS5 faceplates just yet. Prism DualSense controllers | £74.99 at Smyths Prism PS5 console covers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Currys Currys is also stocking the new DualSense colorways, although they haven't been showing up in search. The retailer doesn't seem to stock console covers, but the DualSenses are readily available. Prism DualSense controllers | £74.99 at Currys Prism PS5 console covers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

JDWilliams It's not a retailer we've seen stocking PS5 controllers before, especially not on launch day, but JDWilliams has all three colorways of the new DualSense. Prism DualSense controllers | £74.99 at JDWilliams Read more Read less ▼

Argos Argos is one of my go-to retailers when any new gaming hardware launches happen in the UK. It's not the first people go to look, and stock is always organised via your postcode, so it means stock allocation can be surprisingly good. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Prism PS5 console covers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Very Very is another surprisingly good source of new PS5 controller skins. Some limited editions to pass this retailer by, however, but we could be in luck with an in-demand collection like this. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Prism PS5 console covers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Amazon usually stocks these sorts of PS5 goodies, but it's a matter of knowing when to look. Often, its stock will land a good while after the initial batch of retailers has dried up, and their pool of stock can be bigger. Other times, they run out just as quickly, or launch right at 10am with PlayStation itself. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Prism PS5 console covers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

EE is surprisingly reliable for gaming hardware and accessories pre-orders. It wouldn't be the first place I'd check for Sony's controllers, but it's one to keep on the back burner if you're struggling to find stock. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Prism PS5 console covers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Where to pre-order the PS5 prism collection in the US

PS Direct Heading straight to the source, you'll want to be checking PS Direct first thing when US PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders drop later today. We usually see special edition colorways launching on the same listing pages as the regular DualSense and console covers here. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Prism PS5 console covers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Amazon often takes part in special DualSense drops and has the warehouses to accommodate a decent amount of stock. We saw GTA 6 gamepads here pretty quickly when they released earlier in the year, so it's worth keeping on your radar. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Walmart Walmart doesn't have a specific listing for its Prism DualSense pre-orders just yet, but the store is often one of the first to drop new controller stock when Sony has a party. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Best Buy can be pretty speedy off the mark when dropping new DualSense pre-orders, though if stock starts to run low you might need to be signed in with an account to grab yours here. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

Target Target also stocks special edition DualSense controllers, most notably offering pre-orders of both the GT7 and GTA gamepads quick off the mark. It's also a solid bet for restocks if availability starts to drop after launch. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

GameStop GameStop has been faovring in-store drops recently, but with the size of the Prism DualSense collection it's likely we'll see some online action here when stock goes live. Prism DualSense controllers | Check stock Read more Read less ▼

PS5 Prism Collection Pre-orders: FAQs

Prism Collection | PS5 & PC - YouTube Watch On

When can I pre-order the PS5 Prism Collection? The Prism DualSenses and PS5 Console Covers will be available for pre-order today, on November 10, at 10am in your local time - although some UK retailers actually went before that broadcast time.

When will the Prism Collection launch? Although the Prism DualSense and Console Covers are up for pre-order today, they won't launch until February 4, meaning you've got a few months before your pre-order will actually arrive.

How much is the new PS5 Prism collection? The Prism collection takes on the same pricing as most special edition PS5 controllers and faceplates. The three new DualSenses will cost you £74.99 / $84.99, while the console covers will set you back £64.99 / $74.99.