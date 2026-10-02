Lisa Limited Edition DualSense pre-orders go live today, here's where to grab yours

Lisa DualSense pre-orders are now live in both the US and UK, with PS Direct listing the collaboration in both territories this morning. We're still seeing solid supplies on both sides of the pond to boot.

The $84 / £74.99 special release seems to have been modelled off the Chroma Peal model of one of the best PS5 controllers, with that iridescent sheen kept intact on a bright white base. The Blackpink member's stamp has been firmly set upon the touchpad, though, and continues all the way through the main grips. It's an understated limited edition, but one K-pop fans are going to be all over.

So far, we've seen stock emerging from a range of retailers in the UK so it looks as if this one isn't a PS Direct exclusive. I'd still head to Sony first of all, it's likely to be one of the first retailers to drop Lisa DualSense pre-orders in the US later today, but there are likely other options waiting in the wings as well.

Lisa DualSense pre-orders in the US

PS Direct | In Stock PS Direct now has the Lisa Limited Edition DualSense controller live on the shelves and ready to pre-order. The gamepad is still in stock at the time of writing.

Amazon | Check stock Amazon was a little later to GTA 6 DualSense stock when the limited edition controller hit the shelves last month, but it usually appears with speedy shipping and is an excellent one to have on the back burner.

Walmart | Check stock Walmart is one of the faster stores off the mark when high-end pre-orders roll around so I'd keep this one on the refresh as we get closer to that launch time.

Best Buy | Check stock Best Buy is often one of the first retailers to take these kinds of pre-orders live, and can include in-store collection to boot.

GameStop | Check stock GameStop is another one to watch today, though just watch out for longer shipping times.

Lisa DualSense pre-orders in the UK

PS Direct | In stock Go straight to the source and you'll find Lisa DualSense pre-orders live and ready to go - just note you'll need to sign in with your PlayStation account to get through checkout.

Smyths Toys | In stock Smyths Toys has been pretty speedy recently and you'll now find Lisa DualSense pre-orders on the shelves here. Don't want to wait on release day? There's also click & collect available.

Amazon | Check stock Keep an eye on Amazon today as it regularly drops these limited edition pre-orders, but be warned they're not always listed on the same page as the rest of the DualSense family.

EE | Check stock EE has been a dark horse in the pre-order race for the last year, and held onto tough-to-find GTA releases last month. Keep this one in the back pocket if others run out of stock.

Currys | Check stock Currys has a sturdy selection of DualSense controllers on its shelves, and Lisa could well join them if other retailers are getting a look in today.

When is the Lisa DualSense release date? The limited edition Lisa DualSense will launch on October 30, so there's not long to wait for your themed gamepad.

Will the Lisa DualSense run out of stock? Without a crystal ball, I'd say it's pretty unlikely the Lisa DualSense will run out of stock in either the US or UK. This is a big release for fans, but the appeal isn't nearly as widespread as the GTA 6 gamepad that launched last month, and that one's still firmly on the shelves today. If you want to wait until release, there's little indication these will be difficult to get your hands on at the time of writing.

Is the Lisa DualSense a PS Direct exclusive? At the moment, it doesn't appear so. UK Lisa DualSense pre-orders dropped earlier today and, while other retailers aren't showing too many signs of life, Smyths Toys has stock on the shelves ready to go. That means this could be a smaller drop, shared between PS Direct and one or two other stores, but it's not exactly an exclusive.

You'll still find plenty of GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders on the shelves, but we're also getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday PS5 deals across the best PS5 accessories as well.