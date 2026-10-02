While the movie franchise is ending, Fast and Furious will live on as a TV show

Fast and Furious may be saying goodbye on the big screen but it seems like this is not the end of the road. The hit franchise is coming to the small screen as a TV spin-off has been greenlit on Peacock.
According to Deadline, the show will be helmed by Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, who are also writing the script. Daniels is best known as the producer of Sons of Anarchy, Pan Am, and Shades of Blue, where he worked with Coleman.
Very few details have been revealed about what the TV spin-off will focus on or if any of the main cast will reprise their roles, but star Vin Diesel did explain the move to the small screen earlier this year.
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Speaking in May at the NBCUniversal Upfronts, Diesel said: "As you all know, we are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we've realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories, and for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space."
He added that under NBCUniversal TV boss Donna Langley, he "knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family will be protected in the TV space."
Currently, the TV spin-off is expected in 2028, which is the same timeframe as the final movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast Forever. Diesel recently said he went through four sets of writers to get that story right, but the result is an emotional farewell.
For what else to watch, here are our guides to all the upcoming TV shows you need to know about.
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