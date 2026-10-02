While the movie franchise is ending, Fast and Furious will live on as a TV show

News
By
Published

A new TV spin-off has been greenlit

Fast X
(Image credit: Universal)

Fast and Furious may be saying goodbye on the big screen but it seems like this is not the end of the road. The hit franchise is coming to the small screen as a TV spin-off has been greenlit on Peacock.

According to Deadline, the show will be helmed by Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, who are also writing the script. Daniels is best known as the producer of Sons of Anarchy, Pan Am, and Shades of Blue, where he worked with Coleman.

Very few details have been revealed about what the TV spin-off will focus on or if any of the main cast will reprise their roles, but star Vin Diesel did explain the move to the small screen earlier this year.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Speaking in May at the NBCUniversal Upfronts, Diesel said: "As you all know, we are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we've realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories, and for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space."

He added that under NBCUniversal TV boss Donna Langley, he "knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family will be protected in the TV space."

Currently, the TV spin-off is expected in 2028, which is the same timeframe as the final movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast Forever. Diesel recently said he went through four sets of writers to get that story right, but the result is an emotional farewell.

For what else to watch, here are our guides to all the upcoming TV shows you need to know about.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;We haven&#039;t altered the core of the story based on reactions at any given time&quot;
    1
    Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director says "it wasn't easy" not turning "a masterpiece like FF7 into something that felt like my own personal fan project"
  2. 2
    One of Diablo 2's most coveted items surprise-drops in Diablo 4, and it's just as overpowered as it was 25 years ago
  3. 3
    Bradley Cooper to play Duke in Danny McBride's live-action G.I. Joe movie, which is no longer a Transformers crossover
  4. 4
    RPG legend behind Fallout: New Vegas does "everything" he can to stop save scumming, but he wishes he'd "been more cynical about player behavior" in Pillars of Eternity
  5. 5
    "AI upscaling is coming to PS5": Sony's base console is getting its own version of the PS5 Pro feature I've been jealous about  for 2 years