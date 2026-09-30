Amazon is adapting one of Spider-Man's most controversial stories, and it's not going down well with fans

Despite Spider-Noir's cancelation, Spider-Man is close to a streaming return at Amazon with an adaptation of one of the webhead's most controversial and divisive comic storylines.
As reported by Deadline, Prime Video could be the destination for a Clone Saga show.
For the uninitiated, the arc – which spanned multiple Spidey titles across the mid-1990s – featured the return of Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter Parker who tricked many into believing he was the real Peter Parker.
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What followed was a convoluted, bloated mess of a comic run that brought in even more clones, sidelined Peter Parker for large periods, and was filled with nonsensical plot twists for multiple years. While it still has some fans, it's largely seen as a flawed diamond in the rough that has largely been ignored by comic continuity in the decades since.
The Clone Saga series will revolve around Reilly and Kaine Parker, a failed clone of Peter Parker. Deadline sources also say there could be "significant changes" to the adaptation. Tom Holland is also not expected to be involved.
As you can imagine, fans have chimed in to deliver their thoughts on Clone Saga potentially coming to TV screens. In short, some changes will be necessary for audiences to find it even remotely palatable.
"Terrible idea," one said on Reddit.
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"I could be down for this if it’s animated. I just don’t see a way for it to work if it’s in live action," another wrote.
One Spider-Man fan concurred about turning it into an "animated take" on the Clone Saga, along with some other changes.
"Hopefully they use the revised version of the story. Look, I didn't hate the Clone Saga. It wasn't spectacular, but I didn't hate it," they said. "I just hope they don't shoehorn-in all the new Spider-People like Gwen and Miles."
Critic Martin Kessler responded to the news on Twitter, saying, "The Clone Saga doesn’t get the entire blame, but more than a good chunk of it, for the reason why I stayed away from superhero comics for about a decade."
So, with concerns and questions lingering – will Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker be played by the same actor? – there's plenty of trepidation for the Clone Saga. But Spider-Man's appeal is at an all-time high after Brand New Day's domestic box office records in the US.
For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies in the works, plus all the new TV shows on the way very soon.