Blizzard warns WoW Forever players that its stance on real-money trading is "crystal clear" following beta ban spree: "We will continue to take action"

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Developers are trying to stamp out RMT in the fresh take on World of Warcraft before it fully launches in November

World of Warcraft: Forever cinematic trailer screenshot shows a man looking seriously into the distance.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard has issued a statement on real-money transactions in World of Warcraft: Forever as the new MMO continues its journey through beta, and it's clear the devs want to stamp out the issue before it gets more commonplace.

Over on the official forums, community lead Randy "Kaivax" Jordan confirms that developers have been taking action against accounts "found to be botting to amass gold in the WoW Forever beta, as well as the accounts of those who were found to have purchased or knowingly received illicit gold."

Moving forward, Jordan confirms that Blizzard will continue to do so and will also add a warning to the MMO that'll appear whenever you trade with strangers.

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"Our stance on RMT in World of Warcraft is crystal clear: any account belonging to any player that is found to have participated in generating, selling, buying, or receiving illicit gold is subject to the gold being removed, account suspensions, or permanent account closures," Jordan says.

Blizzard stance on RMT in WoW: Forever is something it's tried to be firm on since the fresh take on the classic MMO was announced at BlizzCon 2026. Touching on why something like GDKP – Gold Dragon Kill Points – isn't allowed, senior game designer Josh Greenfield said it's largely because it can encourage RMT, and that devs are taking the economy in WoW: Forever "very seriously."

Did that stop WoW Forever beta players from engaging with RMT? Absolutely not. As we previously reported, one WoW streamer who really caught the attention of the wider community found themselves losing $200 worth of gold for allegedly breaking the rules. They aren't the only one, and others have cried foul and maintain they didn't knowingly do so.

Regardless, if you find yourself with ill-gotten gold in WoW: Forever, it would appear that Blizzard will come down on it sooner rather than later.

WoW: Forever isn't about the MMO's many expansions, but Blizzard is making an exception for a Make-a-Wish quest from Burning Crusade in response to fan feedback: "Stay tuned."

Iain Harris
Iain Harris
News Editor, Games

I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.

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