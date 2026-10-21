It's not just Xbox celebrating 25 years - retro translucent green tech is taking over

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Razer, 8BitDo, and GameSir get in on the vibes

Xbox X25 special edition translucent green tech from Razer, 8BitDo, and GameSir on a yellow background
(Image credit: Future)
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Xbox's 25th Anniversary has spawned a whole army of translucent green gaming gadgets, with brands from 8BitDo to GameSir and Razer getting involved with that iconic '90s aesthetic.

The best part is none of this stuff will cost you the $899.99 going rate of the full Xbox X25 limited edition console, with some special editions coming in cheaper than the X25 controller to boot. You can peer into the internal workings of a Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K gaming mouse, for example, or a simple controller charging dock. Everything carries that same see-through plastic throughout its design, with some kit nodding to those brightly colored face buttons for extra nostalgia.

Prices range from $39.99 for 8BitDo's Ultimate Charging Dock all the way through to $209.99 for Razer's hot-swappable mechanical keyboard. Each one comes with that official Xbox 25 stamp somewhere, so you know it's an officially licensed anniversary edition. What's more, while Xbox X25 console pre-orders continue to evade the shelves all this tech is readily available today. You'll be heading to Amazon for half of this collection, while Razer's gadgets are exclusive to its own store.

Official images of the new 25th Anniversary Xbox Series X console.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Xbox)

What about that X25 console?

The limited edition Xbox X25 console isn't due to hit the shelves until November 13 and pre-orders are incredibly difficult to find. This isn't just a special edition, it's a numbered limited release. That means there are only 25,000 up for grabs worldwide - getting one is going to be particularly difficult.

Why translucent green?

If you weren't around 25 years ago, just know that the world was gripped with the desire to see inside the tech we were buying. Vibrantly colored translucent plastic ruled the design trends of the original Xbox's day, covering everything from the GameBoy Advance to Mac computers. The trend lasted slightly into the early 00's, before it ultimately gave way to metallic preferences.

We're also rounding up all this year's best Xbox gifts ahead of the holiday season.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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