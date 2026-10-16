The best Xbox gifts in 2026: this year's top tech and must-see accessories

From special editions to new handhelds, Xbox has seen a number of new gadgets and gizmos heading its way in 2026. As the holiday season approaches, then, anyone with a Microsoft fan in their life will be looking to snap up some of the console's top accessories.
The best Xbox gifts in 2026 are split straight down the middle. On the one hand you can go down the more expensive techy route; upgrade their headset, hand them a special edition controller, or even haul in a whole new 4K panel for them to enjoy games on.
On the other, we've got major Xbox releases coming out of our ears at the moment, from Gears of War to Halo, not to mention the GTA 6 of it all. That doesn't just mean games, though, it means figures, accessory tie-ins, and art books fit for any holiday celebration.
We've got both bases covered here. You'll find the best Xbox Series X accessories we've tested so far just below, with further recommendations from the last 12 months and beyond split by price just underneath that. Whether you're stuffing stockings with $15 goodies or going all out upgrading a loved one's setup, these are the best Xbox gifts 2026 has to offer.
Tabitha Baker
I've been tracking down hard-to-find Xbox gadgets for years now, starting with the console itself back in 2020. I've been there through all the special editions, new releases, and merch tie-ins, and I go hands-on with the latest gaming gadgets all year round.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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