Whether you're just cleaning up collectables or still ploughing through Ocarina of Time's story there are plenty of Black Friday deals for Zelda fans out there right now. The remake of one of the biggest games of all time has put a banner on Nintendo's 2026 catalog and now it's time to stock up on all the accessories, merch, and figures to set any young Hylian off right.
From record-low prices on the game itself to some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories we've tested so far, there's already a massive range of Black Friday Zelda deals to slash through. With retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop all launching early offers well ahead of tomorrow's main event we've had more than a few sneak peaks of what's to come, and plenty of record-breaking discounts are already on the table.
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over seven years now, and I've been a day one Zelda fan to boot. I've completed the campaign and 100%-ed the Zelda Notes app with a whole array of different controllers, headsets, and gizmos but I've been hands-on with plenty more of the latest and greatest gadgets as well. I'm rounding up all the best Black Friday deals for Zelda fans right here, with my top discounts just below and live reporting on the offers I find in the wild further down the page.
Of course, there's a special edition elephant in the room as well. We've been tracking Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks separately over the collection's entire lifespan so far, but we'll be sure to ring the bell if we spot any signs of life here as well.
We'll start with the game itself. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now, with the digital edition shaving $5 off that $59.99 MSRP. That beats the $10 saving we saw on the physical edition (due to its higher $69.99 starting point) over the pre-order period.
If you're yet to get your hands on a console, and don't want to wait for the Zelda 40th Anniversary edition, Nintendo's got the bundle of the season. The Mario Kart World package throws in a free $79.99 copy of the latest kart racer at the same $499.99 MSRP you'll find on the Switch 2 since September.
The GameSir Super Nova has been riding high at $29.99 at Best Buy, but is now out of stock - well ahead of Black Friday Zelda deals. This is our go-to for value, so it's still the best price on the web at Amazon's $35.99 position but it's always worth checking in at Best Buy as well.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is our favorite everyday headset for Switch 2, and its companion app has dedicated EQ presets made specifically for Zelda games. That, plus the sturdy $50 discount at Amazon, makes it our top pick for anyone diving into Hyrule this holiday season.
A smaller saving on one of the more expensive Switch accessories on the market, but the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is well worth it for anyone struggling with the run button in Ocarina of Time. This Joy-Con replacement is down to its lowest price yet (by $5) and comes with four additional back buttons in handheld mode. That's difficult to find and makes for particularly easy remapping throughout your adventure.
Be sure to keep an eye on this GameSir Super Nova listing at Best Buy
I've spent a lot of temple time with the GameSir Super Nova at my disposal, and it's a surprisingly premium-feeling budget gamepad when held side-by-side with the official Pro Controller. That, plus its trigger stops, slick controls, charging dock, and back buttons makes it my go-to recommendation whenever it sails down to its usual $29.99 sales price.
Unfortunately, I might have recommended a little too hard already this Black Friday. The Super Nova is out of stock at Best Buy already, but I've seen that before.
The controller ran off the shelves earlier in the week as well, before appearing right back where it belongs yesterday. Amazon's only $6 more expensive right now, but if you want the best value keep an eye on that yellow-label listing.
We've got a long weekend ahead of us, so let's take the first step. If you're yet to pick up a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, you'll want to head over to Amazon. Provided you're happy with a digital code, you'll find the lowest price we've seen yet on Nintendo's biggest game of the year, down from $59.99 to $54.99.
It's a small saving, sure, but considering this is a heavy-hitter and Ninty is generally loathe to discount its major first-party releases I'll certainly take it. The physical edition was on sale during the pre-order phase, but that only dropped the $69.99 MSRP down to $59.99 (and it's since jumped right back up).