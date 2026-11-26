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Avengers: Doomsday is edging ever closer and a new trailer has given us another great look at Doctor Doom. In a new TV spot, we see Magneto and Doom face each other on the battlefield, as the X-Men legend says, "He is pain, he is extinction."
Then Magneto tries to use his powers to pull Doom's mask off his face, but he is unable to. What looks to be extremely powerful magic keeps it connected to him as we see Victor Von Doom's eyes underneath glowing green. "I am Doom," he declares. Check it out below.
It's a particularly interesting moment as it confirms that Doom is even more powerful than Magneto. It also clarifies one of the big questions that Marvel fans had before the movie's release. Given that Magneto has powers of magnetism and Doom is wearing all-metal armor, why doesn't he just take him out? Well, it seems like magic is the answer. A powerful, dark magic that Doom uses.
"Suffering a tragic loss, Victor turned to 'a very dark and ancient magic,'" Joe Russo told Entertainment Weekly of Robert Downey Jr's villain's powers. "Everything in his world extends from that. His relationship to that dark magic and the witches are an extension of that world [of Latveria]."
Another scene from the new trailer also gives us a better look at the incursion in action as two universes collide, and it's looking pretty bleak for the X-Men, we've got to admit. We'll find out exactly what happens in less than a month when Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 16 in the UK and December 18 in the US.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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