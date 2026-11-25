Ken Kutaragi led the development of Sony's video game consoles for years, and is widely known as "the father of the PlayStation." As it turns out, he might also be the father of the Xbox – or, at least, its distant uncle. In a new interview, Kutaragi claims to have been playing 4D chess in a meeting with a Microsoft executive, essentially tricking the company into creating its own game console.
"I had the chance to meet with the head of Microsoft one-to-one," Kutaragi tells The Game Business. The literal head of Microsoft in this era would, of course, have been Bill Gates, though Kutaragi isn't specific about who specifically he spoke to. Whoever it was, he wasn't terribly impressed: "He was so arrogant."
"Sony has no money, but they have huge money," Kutaragi continues. He showed this Microsoft executive what Sony was developing, and got an offer in return, where Microsoft would send "free hard disk drives to Sony" if they would, in exchange, "give some license rights" to Microsoft. "He tried to convince me," Kutaragi claims.
"I said only one word: 'No,'" he says. "'No thanks.' I was not so super arrogant as they were. I had a dream. If I say 'no,' they will get started on bringing in another platform after PC. That was my secret intention. They did, spending huge money on it."
The exact timeline here is unclear – Kutaragi doesn't specify whether it was the PS1 or the PS2 that he was quietly showing to Microsoft. Either way, by 2001, Microsoft had launched its own game console, the Xbox, as a direct competitor to PS2. Notably, one of the Xbox's key differentiators was its built-in hard drive, which may have been on the table for PS2 if Kutaragi hadn't shut Microsoft's offer down. Not that Sony had much reason to worry, since PS2 still outsold Xbox by several orders of magnitude.
Still, the rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox would drive the console market forward for many years to follow. "We, together, opened up this field," Kutaragi says. "That was very intentional."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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