GTA 6 is the first game in the series to make me feel bad, like really bad, for yeeting innocent cyclists into the Gulf of Leonida with the velocity of a pickup truck at 120 miles per hour. It doesn't stop me from doing it, but every time I find myself covering my mouth with my hand in horror and loading up a previous save, preserving the innocence of a Jason or Lucia without the human-shaped blood splatter on their truck hood. Empathy is another word for the feeling I have toward Leonidans, and it's very much by design.
Rockstar intentionally designed GTA 6 with a built-in criminal profile system that discourages what in-game warnings describe as "psycho" behavior, which is also a permanent label you can acquire if you act like I do consistently without save-scumming. This evolution from Red Dead Redemption 2's honor system is a first for the GTA series and a minor point of contention amid unanimous praise for the game, but Rockstar co-founder Rob Nelson tells Eurogamer that it's simply more fun to play the game as if the NPCs whizzing around the world are actual people. It certainly helps that they look pretty darn close to real humans this time around.
"I think as the resolution goes up, it sort of asks different new questions," says Nelson. "As the resolution goes up, you want the sophistication of the experience to go up, and obviously the sophistication of the mechanics. So it just naturally flowed that we give players choices to interact with the world beyond just violence, beyond just 'down the barrel of a gun', because it's fun ... It's fun for some people like myself to just sort of role-play in the world, and be in the world, and restraint becomes something you hadn't thought about."
Empathy is a bit of a contradiction to the old GTA fantasy of rampaging indiscriminately through a city helpless to your whimsy, but Nelson is right that there's so much more depth to GTA 6 that makes that sort of stuff feel one-dimensional by comparison. Even compared to GTA 5, I find myself exponentially more immersed cruising around Leonidas, and a lot of that comes down to how lifelike its inhabitants are.
"If you think about the NPCs, even back to [GTA] 5, you would draw a weapon - first of all, they didn't react if you drew an invisible shotgun out of nowhere, or a rocket launcher," Nelson says. "They don't react unless you aim it, and then they flee in terror, and you're just sort of this demigod stomping through the world, you know? And that's fun, but for how long?"
If the answer to that question for you is, 'endlessly', you can still choose that life in GTA 6, but you'll eventually reach an irreversible stage in your criminal profile that will permanently alter the way NPCs react and interact with you. "You choose. You're trying to jack somebody off a motorcycle, and they pull a gun on you, and you have to blow their head off and it's like, 'You shouldn't have made me do that!'" Nelson says.
"And so then it has more meaning, and it's more funny in a way when it's a little bit more pointed. And you can still go on those rampages and basically smash your Criminal Profile until it breaks and then you enter this irredeemable state, which basically says 'I reject your criminal profile system! I don't want it.'"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
It's a testament to GTA 6's strong writing that I care far too much about Jason and Lucia's relationship to let either of them reach that point in the game's honor system. I'll probably never resist the urge to hijack a nice car in a GTA game, but in this latest iteration, I'll pretty much always load up an old save afterward and role-play as a petty criminal at worst.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.