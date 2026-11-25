Plenty of people would have told you that the real-time strategy game began to 'die out' in the late 2000s, a once-mighty genre that no longer interested modern audiences. But the more nuanced version of that narrative is that the RTS evolved, various core ideas stripped of their outside complexities before being expanded into their own genres. Without Warcraft 3, for instance, there wouldn't have been a League of Legends or Dota 2. Now, a leading figure behind another 'dying' genre says that its DNA is simply to be found elsewhere - primarily within the RPG.
Speaking to Edge, legendary immersive sim designer Warren Spector said that "the heart of the immersive sim has kind of been adopted by mainstream gaming." Best known for series like Thief, System Shock, Ultima, and Deus Ex, Spector is widely considered a major force in the development of the entire imsim genre, and that influence is a major personal marker of success.
"One of my egomaniacal success criteria was to have influence. I've always wanted to try, even if I fail, to change things." His argument, however, is that he has very much not failed to change things, and that the ideas that were once the individual domain of the immersive sim are now found much further afield.
"I don't think you can look at Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom and not see a little bit of Deus Ex in it," he says. "And I think roleplaying games now are far more immersive sim-y than they used to be, going further to empower players to tell their own stories." While the two Zelda titans are obvious examples, other RPGs have also done work to deserve that mantle - Baldur's Gate 3 is a particularly good example of the imsim's systems-driven heritage, and a lot of what we're hearing about GTA 6 implies that some of its big ideas - particularly its Wanted system - will be very immersive.
The result, for Spector, is that a trace of the old self exists in the new self. Even if immersive sims aren't a driving force in the industry right now, he says, "I don't know that we're dead. I think we're like a parasite that's invaded the body. And that's all you can ask for. Making games different and better and more what they should be, and empowering players to become authors - that's all I ever wanted to do, and now there are lots of people doing that, even if they don't realise they are."
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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