It all boils down to a "review bomb" of sorts, for those familiar with the term. If you're not, it looks like folks are leaving scathing scores of 0 and 1 without providing much reason aside from gripes with… well, what they perceive to be developers' political views (no, I will not elaborate further here – but they're all on Metacritic, free to read).
There are some criticisms that Rockstar's game is console-exclusive here and there, too. That, and the game's 30 frame per second cap, of course.
The GTA 6 review bomb isn't too surprising, though, all things considered – we are talking about the most hotly anticipated game of… well, ever. What is equal parts amusing and unfortunate, however, is that The Legend of Zelda fans are apparently catching strays over Nintendo's recent Ocarina of Time remake and its own score.
Just have a look at its negative reviews on Metacritic. They're, uh, certainly something. "GTA 6," reads one, going on to slate Nintendo. Another just says, "The game is too bad!!!" Further down, you'll find the assertion that "GTA 6 best." Others take things a step further and make their literal username on the website a variation of "GTA fan."
Thankfully, these strange shots from the wilder side of the GTA 6 community aren't seeming to make much of a dent in Ocarina of Time's overall score.
It has dropped, though. Just a couple of days ago, its user score was 9.6 – right now, it sits at only 8.3. Again, it's nowhere near as bad as the GTA 6 rating at this moment, but it's still silly to see an entirely unrelated game hit with a review bomb (presumably because it's the other big November launch).
I'd recommend keeping an eye on both Metacritic pages if you're curious about how things will continue to unfold… I know I certainly am.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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