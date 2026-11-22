If you purchased the Ultimate Edition, you're no doubt wondering where to find all of the Transgressor parts in GTA 6. As soon as you've completed the Thrillbillies objective from the GTA 6 Missions in Chapter 2, you'll unlock Wyman's Wyman’s Car Collection under the exploration tab.
Wyman wants you to locate old wrecked Transgressors hidden across the open world. If you locate all three of the GTA 6 Transgressor Locations, he'll restore the car for a small fee and then it'll be yours to keep or scrap for cash. The three parts are situated in the Port Gellhorn area, so below I'm going to tell you how to find all of the parts so you can get your very own '67 Transgressor in GTA 6.
Transgressor Location 1: Port Gellhorn Stash House
Located in the north Port Gellhorn area, next to the Kolt & Associate's Stash House robbery spot. Directly opposite the gang hideout there's a small house. Head down the right-side of the building towards the back of the driveway, which is where you'll find the first Transgressor wreck inside of an open garage. Walk up the building, hold Up on the D-pad to open the WAiNK app and scan it with R1/RB to send the photo over to Wyatt.
Transgressor location 2: Port Gellhorn Trailer Park
If you head slightly north from Sarena's Bargain Store, you'll be able to head off-road and into a trailer park. Right in the middle of this area, surrounded by pigs and garbage, is where you'll find the second Transgressor wreck. As before, you'll need to scan it with the WAiNK app to get Wyman to come collect.
To the south of Port Gellhorn is the Dirt Merchants mod shop. Head right over there and look for a dirt road to the right of the location. Head all the way down this path until you reach some fence, which is where you'll find the third and final Transgressor part for Wyman. Scan it and you're good to go.
How to collect the Transgressor from Wyman
Once all three car wrecks have been scanned and sent across to Wyman, he'll contact you to say that it's going to take a few days for something to be assembled and restored. After around two in-game days, Wyman will request $1500 for labour costs via the BuckMe app. Once this is paid, wait another day or so and the car will be ready for collection from Wyman's Auto Shop.
You can register the Transgressor as a personal vehicle in GTA 6 for $100 or sell it for $15,000. The good news is that if you want to keep the vehicle but don't have any garage space, the Transgressor will be returned to his scrapyard if it isn't saved for later collection.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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