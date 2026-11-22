You've reached the end of the Dubious Provenance quest in Chapter 3 of the GTA 6 Missions list and you have a big question to answer: Should you shoot or spare Benedict Halifax in GTA 6?
The shady art dealer has been giving you the run around ever since you decided to trust Halifax with the statue in GTA 6. After a lengthy chase in Capri, more nudity than you probably bargained for, and a whole lot of nonsense, Jason and Lucia are left alone with the character. Whether you decide to kill Halifax is up to you, but I'm going to walk you through some of the pros and cons before you click R2.
Should you kill Benedict Halifax in GTA 6?
If you shoot Halifax: If you shoot Halifax, it's going to have a negative impact on your criminal profile in GTA 6 as this will be considered an extreme act of violence which could have been avoided. It's also going to draw police to your location, and it's a little tricky to escape the narrow streets of Capri.
If you spare Halifax: Deciding to spare Halifax is the way to go. The character will run off into the night, never to be seen again in GTA 6. You'll not only get the statue back, but you'll also be free to loot his garage without consequence. You'll get his Vapid '32 Hustler (which can be registered as a personal vehicle in GTA 6 for $21,000) and grab some cash and jewellery to be fenced later on.
So, there you have it! The saga with Benedict Halifax is resolved, but there's still plenty more nonsense ahead of you. For more tips and walkthroughs, visit the GamesRadar+ GTA 6 Guides hub.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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