If your vehicle is overturned and on its roof in GTA 6, you need to flip it back. Flipping a car in GTA 6 is actually easier than you might think, though the game doesn't make a huge effort to explain to you how to do it, so players might look at flipped cars and think that there's no way to flip them back yourself. In fact there's an easy method, one that can also be used to push boats that have become stuck on land.
How to flip and push vehicles in GTA 6
If your car is flipped over onto its roof or your boat stuck on land in GTA 6, there's a pretty easy solution. Here's what you need to do:
Approach the car or boat and keep walking into it as though trying to push it with your body.
After a moment, Jason/Lucia should actually change animation so that they're trying to flip the car or push the boat.
Press Square on a PS5 controller or X on an Xbox controller to flip the vehicle or push the boat.
It's a useful feat of superhuman strength that the characters don't really comment on, and appears to function fine even if you haven't bothered to hit the gym and workout in GTA 6 much. As mentioned, you can use the same process to shove boats into the water if you ground them on the land.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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