Patrice Désilets is known as the father of Assassin's Creed, but his newest baby is his entire world. Panache Digital Games' 1666 Amsterdam finally launched into Early Access in August 2026, the spoils of a hard-won IP battle between Désilets and former employer Ubisoft after he left the studio for the last time in 2013. The timing of its launch seems eerily prescient now that Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe – rumored to be Ubisoft's own witch trials-themed action-adventure – has been reportedly delayed by a year. Having launched into Early Access before Hexe was given a proper reveal, 1666 Amsterdam feels like a bold statement, a flag on the moon of this particular space race: We were here first.
Speaking to me at Gamescom, Xbox controller in-hand to show off the Early Access build that had launched that same week, Désilets reflected on the long road to getting Noa's story into players' hands – even if he still expects it to undergo many more changes on the journey to v1.0.
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GamesRadar+: Why don't we first talk about how it feels now to have the game in Early Access after so many years of being in your brain? It must be quite mind-boggling.
Patrice Désilets: It's a mixed thing because it's like, "Oh! It's up there!" [gesturing to the game displayed on the TV]. But on Monday we have to continue working on it. But it's great. At the end there's always some doubts – am I crazy for wanting to do this for 15 years? Should I just move on? But it's like no, no, no! Because it's a good thing that I stuck with it even though it changed so much somehow in those 16 years.
If you think about it, it was my first game right after Assassin's Creed, right? So I was really tainted by Ezio and Altair and the ruleset that we'd built over the years. So at first, [1666 Amsterdam] was all about the devil. Like, you played the devil. And I went back to it in 2020, and was like, "I don't want to talk about that anymore. Back to square one again." [I asked myself] What would be the character that represented that devilish side of the world? Like, oh, witches! And I'm not 'the witch guy' at first, right? But I was like, oh, it's perfect. Let's do with witches what I did with Assassins, and let's create an open world and a badass witch using the broom and not the old lady inside a little hut in the woods. So that's how it all started, and now it's out there and people are giving us feedback. The great part is that our goal now is actually to listen and make it better with them.
1666 Amsterdam feels like the Assassin's Creed game that never was, and fighting witch hunters with my time-traveling familiar left me hungry for more
GR+: You mentioned at the hands-on preview that your whole dream behind making Panache was to eventually make a game with the community. So how has the feedback been so far? Like, has it made you think, "okay, now I know what I want to do," even while you're here at Gamescom?
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PD: Just like you didn't have a chance to play it yet, I didn't have a chance to actually look at the feedback yet because I'm here talking with people. What I just learned is that my team is excited in Montreal. They're really already in the [mindset of] "okay, yes, there's this and that we can change." They have ideas. And that's kind of how we work – we work in an iterative process, so we listen to the game, listen to ourselves. So it's not about me and my design, saying, "This is what I want, let's do this!"
There's a lot of things that we tried and ultimately went like, "Ah, you know what, guys, it doesn't work." Like for a while, you didn't play as a cat. Could you imagine? You could possess cats, for a long period of time [in development]. But I was afraid to have a witch and a cat. I was afraid of people going "oh, he's doing cliché stuff there." But like, man, it's a witch! And then what if the cat is the guy from 1999? Because he [the character of Aaron] was just a spectral [humanoid] figure for a long period of time, there to possess people. But what if he's possessing a cat in 1666? And then you'll have the two worlds of 1999 and 1666, two halves woven together all the time, and the relationship between the two characters will make it a whole? And but that's not me being so fucking genius with that, ordering people about. That's not at all how I work. So that's why now [in Early Access], it's just more people telling us, "This is good, this is not that good." We're used to it.
GR+: Talking of changes, I remember last time you mentioned that you lose all Noa's abilities when you die, and that you need to go back and find them all over again in the open world. But it's different now in Early Access?
PD: Yes, because we are listening! We did some playtests and people were like, "Are you fucking crazy? I spent two hours finding all of this, and you removed them all." So what we do now is that for every coffer and curiosity cabinet you find, you get a new type of ability. Once you find them, you're fine. But when you fail, you just redo a big lottery, so you'll have new abilities and some of them will be the same. But you don't have to find them all over again. So you may approach the mission differently this time because you don't have some of the abilities you had. It messes a bit with your brain, like, "Okay, I had the Warp mechanic. I was good in fights and now I'm less physically powerful, but I'm stronger in Compulsion." So you have to approach the mission differently. And when you finish an Esbat – when you finish like a full moon cycle – then you can lock one or two abilities forever.
GR+: So it really does sound like everything is open to – well, not suggestion, but would you say everything is open to discussion when it comes to the making of the game and how you take on community feedback?
PD: [laughs] Well, eventually there's a limit to the listening! If you don't want a cat but a different animal instead, like, no. You're having a cat. The narrative is our thing. The story – we're writing it, and it'll be a surprise for players. But there's always going to be something cool mechanics-wise that we were never aware of, that the community will come up with.
It's the beauty of making games now. We're in Early Access. Okay, it's not finished, we know. So it's part of the process. But real data comes back, not wishful thinking, and we can actually adjust for real, a little ease of play. Our goal is that we have our backlog of ideas and things we want to do. If the community has the same idea and it aligns, this is priority number one [to implement]. Other than that: we have a plan.
Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.
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