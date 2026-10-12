Assassin's Creed creator says 1666: Amsterdam developers create up to 20 builds a day – "Progression is more important than perfection"

A few months removed from its launch into early access, the lead developer of witchy action game 1666: Amsterdam says the team creates dozens of builds every day.
1666: Amsterdam released into Steam Early Access back in August after what can generously be called a troubled development. First being thought of in 2011, the game was started at THQ in 2013, before Ubisoft bought the studio, firing its lead director Patrice Désilets, and acquiring the rights to 1666: Amsterdam. Following legal proceedings, Désilets acquired the rights to the game, with it being his second title after leaving Ubisoft in 2010.
Speaking to PC Gamer magazine in issue 428, Désilets – creative director of 1666: Amsterdam and creator of Assassin's Creed – explains the development process for the game as it works towards its full release. "We do between 15 to 20 builds a day," explaining that "it's an iterative process at Panache. Progression is more important than perfection."
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1666: Amsterdam was caught in some heat earlier this year following AI generated assets being discovered in the demo for the action adventure game, however, the developers swiftly apologised, and made the commitment to remove all AI generated content from the game ahead of its release. Désilets explained to GamesRadar+ earlier this year that the tech was used "in conception and pre-production" but that the team "won't be using any AI anymore."
While an exact launch game hasn't been detailed just yet, the game's Steam page offers some details about the development of the game, with the developers explaining, "We expect the process to see 1666: Amsterdam through to completion to take approximately 1 year, with multiple major updates adding new content to the game at regular intervals." So far, in the first month and change the game has been out, the developers have released two major updates with the second having "over 200 fixes" for the game.
1666: Amsterdam is a witchy body-hopper made by Assassin's Creed's creator, but it has more in common with Hitman.
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