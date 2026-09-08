My fellow magical practitioners are hounded by Witch Hunters in 1666 Amsterdam, the target of brutal, puritanical raids. But forget about that, I'm Noa – a witch, hunter. With a calendar year to track down my own demonic targets – the Originals – using magic powers only active during a full moon, it's up to me to cleanse the supernatural forces they introduce to the world like I'm pruning a rose bush. Pruning it by unleashing broomstick combos, that is.
But, before I can go Henry Hoover on the corrupted humans who have signed immortal pacts with these evil spirits, I have to track them down. Given only a name and a rough area in which they inhabit – conveniently the same few blocks of Amsterdam streets and canals that make up the first two main missions available in Early Access – I have no idea where the, say, Inquisitive Crane actually is. With almost every building – home, shop, university, or prison – accessible to explore, though, those few blocks can be deliciously daunting to master. This might come from Assassin's Creed's creator, but 1666 Amsterdam's density is closer to classic Hitman, shrugging off handholding and letting me loose to find clues or be jailed trying.
Witching hour
While I can tap a button to cloak myself in red robes, the witchy look will only arouse suspicion and draw guards, meaning I spend much of my time in a less conspicuous black dress and white bonnet. The most daring I get is holding down a button to have her do a slightly faster walk. Only when chased by guards do I whip out the broom to coast down the canals and lose my pursuers.
If I'm caught where I'm not supposed to be or act unusual in front of crowds, a suspicion meter will quickly rise. In search of leads towards my quarry, a note I've found suggesting they take up residence in a block of houses next to the university, I saunter into a back alley, quickly opening a window to peek inside and backing off as that meter begins to climb.
What doesn't arouse suspicion at an open window? A cat enjoying a sunny day. Noa's familiar, Aaron – a cat named Aaron who is inhabited by the spirit of a befuddled historian from 1999 for reasons I won't explain – can be directly controlled with the press of another button, able to observe surroundings, nab a single item at a time and, crucially, leap great heights and slip through small gaps. Stray and Murdered: Soul Suspect have both put me in control of cats before, but here the freedom to go feline mode to be as sneaky and nosy as I desire across a neighborhood is a snooping dream come true.
Aaron can manoeuvre around to unlock latched doors from the inside, allowing Noa deeper access to a building so long as she's not spotted long enough for it to become besieged by guards. Instead of risking it, I prowl around inside until I come across a servant unnerved by Aaron's presence. These targets, afraid of cats rather than willing to pursue my mewling (which can be a solid distraction on its own), can be attacked and scratched by Aaron, the rending of their flesh allowing his spirit to seep inside them as he curls up on their shoulder, fully possessing them to succumb to Noa's will.
In the case of this servant, that means I can wander around as a platform for Aaron to continue to unlock interior doors, before eventually I use their own key to open up the front door, approach Noa, and – arm in arm – escort her inside, protecting her from falling under suspicion from any guards patrolling the house.
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Tactically, I body-hop my way into sequestered rooms to rifle through the house's bookshelves and tables for anything I can use. It instantly reminds me of the spirit-jumping in Omikron: The Nomad Soul, but with the freedom to do so at almost any time. It turns out I have the wrong house, but this diversion allows me to stock up on materials used to craft potions and even complete a recipe for one that will allow me to move undisturbed through restricted areas for vital seconds – handy when I can't find a body to possess and escort me through some zones.
Deeper in, I even uncover a hidden coffer planted by my witch coven to assist me with an upgrade, rewarding me with a much appreciated health increase. Using a roguelike-style pick-three system, there's both flexibility and randomness to how Noa's build progresses (and, if you don't lock them in, can be re-rolled on death).
One allows me to hide in bushes, another to suck guards into confined space and trap them. Another, I think, will allow me to take to the sky to enter houses from on high, at least given the tantalizingly human-sized windows on some buildings, but I'm yet to see it. Before I learn more magic words as Clio – the present day scholar interpreting text left by her ancestors Noa and Aaron (yes this narrative is delightfully odd and layered) – the exact skills these coffers offer (say that a few times fast) aren't always clear until you try them out.
Nomad soul
Bossing around
Generic boss fights that punctuate these investigations is a definite low-light. Noa's broom-bashing attacks aren't terrible, but the boss attack patterns are dull. Combat simply isn't of much interest here and, frankly, given Early Access, needs a big rethink.
But, I don't need a lot of witchy upgrades to be happy. It's possession that has me hooked, and all the possibilities it brings. From using a cat to break in and pilot bodies out, to finding, say, a scholar on the streets who can then bring me into the university's laboratories, or even a scoundrel character with lockpicks who I can command to break into buildings on my behalf. Even some guards can be ordered to use their big truncheon to knock out their co-workers.
Reading notices on billboards or listening to gossip at inns will only get you so far – the details you need to acquire to reveal your target and the demon within them will always require you to access restricted areas, and Noa is fragile enough where going in spells blazing isn't an option. I love it when a game gives me the tools to be sneaky in unusual ways. Until Agent 47 learns magic so he can go Omikron mode himself, 1666 Amsterdam is the best I'll get.
Having put about ten hours into 1666 Amsterdam, exploring its first map across two main missions which encompass three targets (with some more linear 1999-set missions between), I've only explored a fraction of the streets surrounding Noa's safe haven. A chunk of that revolved around possessing a baker from the shop on the corner just to get Noa unchecked access to their horde of ingredients in their storeroom.
But, it's all a testament to how delightfully weird and creative 1666 Amsterdam feels as I possess my way through this dense world in the hopes of finding my own leads. It's like one of those random PC games someone would recommend to you on a forum years ago and you'd become engrossed for hours despite never hearing anyone else talk about it or really understanding how it works. That's a special kind of magic.
Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.
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