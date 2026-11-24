Avengers: Doomsday is packed with heroes and villains from the past quarter-century of Marvel movies. But there's one all-powerful figure who is quite clearly being held back – and it's got fans wondering what (if anything) he will have to do in the upcoming battle against Doctor Doom.
So, how do you solve a problem like Bob? The character, first introduced in Thunderbolts, is currently lying dormant and chilling at New Avengerz HQ after being twisted into Sentry, a Superman-like figure who can send people to The Void with but a mere thought. Can you really leave that on the table if you're going up against Doom?
Well, it's a discussion that has spilled over to Reddit, with audiences debating the ramifications of unleashing Bob onto the world.
"Sentry is obviously gonna be there as an absolute last resort since the Avengers probably don’t wanna risk the Void coming back until they have no other choice," one said.
Another added, "Doom is a master manipulator. Giving him access to the Sentry/Void is like a death invitation."
Others joke that Bob will simply be Bob for the entirety of Avengers: Doomsday, kicking his feet and doing the dishes while the rest of the team brings the fight to Doom. There's a suggestion, though, that any major deaths – including to Florence Pugh's Yelena – would turn Bob into the unstoppable Sentry once more, with no allies to help calm him down this time.
Personally, I think Bob is being held back just to continue the age-old question of 'Who would win in a fight?' Pitting Sentry against Doom too soon not only risks answering it, but risks making Bob's power level seem diminished when he could be saved instead of Avengers: Secret Wars.
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Discover what happens next – and if Bob puts on the Sentry suit once more – in Avengers: Doomsday, out in the UK on December 16 and in the US on December 18.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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