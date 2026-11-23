In the new trailer we see a whole lot of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter back at their home (though we have no idea what time period or universe they live in)... but the Steve we see outside in the real world walking alongside Thor seems a bit different.
"That was a good speech back there," Steve says in the clip. Thor replies, "Yours felt a little average by Cap's standards, don't you think?" Steve then smiles, holds up Mjölnir, and says, "This doesn't bother you, does it?" It would most definitely bother Thor if Loki got to use Mjölnir as a weapon, seeing as only the pure of heart (like Steve Rogers) can hold that hammer, and Loki is far from it.
I wasn't sure if I agreed with this one... but then I remembered the previous trailer when Loki shows up at Steve and Peggy's home and says, "I think I can help you." Does this "help" consist of Loki using his shapeshifter powers to become Steve Rogers for the purpose of saving the world from multiple oncoming incursions? This still doesn't explain how Loki is able to leave his post at the center of the universe holding up Yggdrasil... but I'm sure that'll be explained.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in US theaters on December 18 and a few days earlier in the UK on December 16. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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