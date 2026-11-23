Welcome to a brand new week of GTA 6 still blowing everyone's minds. We will probably be covering this beat for months if not years as players and game developers continue unearthing new discoveries and technical marvels, with one prominent dev comparing GTA 6 to the Great Pyramids in Egypt.
In a new tweet, Davies says we might never find every piece of the GTA 6 puzzle and jokingly predicts we'll one day discover extraterrestrial intelligence hiding in its DNA. "GTA VI is the Great Pyramids of Game Development," he says. "As in, people will be asking for centuries how it was possible and we will eventually conclude that aliens made it."
In response to a commenter who rightfully points out Rockstar's "8 to 13" year development cycle and estimated $1 billion budget, Davis simply says, "I'm sure the pyramids were expensive too," seemingly acknowledging that one part of Rockstar's magic is unfathomable financial resources. For instance, the thing that amazes Davies the most about GTA 6, in his words, is "Every NPC having voice lines and reactions. The sheer size of the script must be mind boggling." The level of interactivity and variety in GTA 6's NPCs is hugely immersive, but that wouldn't have been possible if Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive didn't have the money to pay that amount of voice and performance capture artists.
All that said, in addition to lots and lots of money, there's an element to Rockstar's sterling track record for genre-defining releases that has very little to do with money and a lot to do with extremely talented individuals firing on all cylinders and a unified vision from legacy leadership. But, you know, having $1 billion dollars to spend certainly doesn't hurt.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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