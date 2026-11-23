It's here, and somehow GTA 6 has managed to meet every sales expectation imaginable. You could argue it's even exceeded them, since some estimates place the number sold at just shy of 50 million copies and total revenue at over four billion US dollars. It's the last of its kind, one analyst believes, and we should savor the moment.
Rhys Elliott, the head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, reviewed the reasoning in the company newsletter. "No competent executive is looking at these numbers and saying, 'Ooo, let’s greenlight our own [one billion dollar] Grand Theft Auto,'" he writes.
"Again, a lot of these companies have learned from the 'let's make the next Fortnite' failures, or the 'let's make a [World of Warcraft] killer' before that," he adds.
There have been a lot of expensive mistakes over the last ten years or so. Attempting to touch the lightning in a bottle Rockstar's managed to harness would be foolhardy at best, grossly ill-advised at worst.
GTA 6 is the result of 13 years of anticipation, massaged through a decade of community stimulation and tight-lipped development. It's a once-in-a-blue-moon kind of blockbuster where everything lined up exactly right.
"That kind of rhetoric would have been when GTA 5 hit, a game that showed a glimpse of the future of the medium," Elliott continues. "But GTA 6 feels more like a swansong for this kind of game – the watermark and bookend to a chapter of AAA gaming. It’s not a template for what’s next – far from it."
It's "the last of its kind" and a forebear for "a new, less certain, and – candidly – scarier and more interesting phase of gaming’s arc as a medium," he believes. Headwinds in the industry don't inspire much optimism, making Grand Theft Auto 6 even more of a singularity. Even Red Dead Redemption 3 and The Elder Scrolls 6 will have their work cut out trying to match this.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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