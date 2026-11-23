GTA 6's first post-launch update is here, with Rockstar Games rolling out fixes for a number of annoying issues and, perhaps most importantly, seemingly leaving a couple of cool glitches alone.
Patch 01.002.002 or 1.0.2.2, depending on which platform you're on, is out now across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and per the patch notes, there are a number of key improvements.
First of all, several crash fixes should stop you from being booted out of Leonida unprompted, and "an issue that resulted in the game not autosaving correctly" should make doubly sure that you won't randomly lose too much progress in the game going forward.
Certain in-game phone calls weren't triggering correctly throughout missions and the story, and those should now be fixed. "An issue that resulted in the players being unable to lose their Wanted Level" has been ironed out too, so you can get back to your crime sprees (or fun-loving life in Leonida) without having to constantly watch your back for the cops.
Interestingly, it sounds like we can expect to see more varied weather in the game going forward, too. I've seen a lot of chatter about how it never seems to rain in Leonida, and in today's patch notes, Rockstar says: "Fixed an issue that resulted in the weather not changing for extended periods." So, it sounds like the near-constant sunshine might not have been intentional after all.
It'd be wrong to describe Rockstar's latest as bug-ridden by any means – there's a reason why so many GTA 6 reviews have awarded it a perfect score – but there's inevitably always room for improvement and further fine-tuning. I just hope we might get an overhaul to the wonky money withdrawal and deposit system for Jason's stash and the ATMs – please, Rockstar, just let us type in the amount we want to move.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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