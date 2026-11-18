Hours before the worldwide launch of GTA 6, Sony has rolled out a new PS5 system update that's mandatory to play Rockstar's upcoming blockbuster – and I can't help but wonder if it's in an effort to stop the inevitable attempts to dump the game on jailbroken hardware.
PS5 firmware update 26.07-14.23.00 rolled out yesterday, with patch notes that give incredibly little away: "We've made some security fixes to the system software."
However, a follow-up post from the official PlayStation Support account on Twitter may shed a bit more light on the situation. "Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI," it reads. "Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they're ready to play on launch day, November 19."
Before updating, you'll also find yourself unable to use PSN features, so you'll want to get this one installed as soon as possible if you're wanting to use your console properly and, of course, dive into GTA 6.
While Sony hasn't said it directly, many folks are assuming that this mandatory update is the company's attempt to crack down on GTA 6 piracy before it happens. Recent months have seen huge developments in the PS5 jailbreaking scene, with one of the most prominent members reporting just days ago (thanks, VideoCardz) that they'd been able to dump "game binary at PS5 14.22," the previous firmware version to yesterday's update.
They didn't say if the game in question was GTA 6, and their Twitter account has since vanished, but obviously, it left some to wonder if Rockstar's game might be dumped soon after launch by anyone who could work out the same exploit and take it further.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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