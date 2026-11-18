When it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans would be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, 7 years after we said goodbye to them in Endgame, many fans thought this was Marvel grasping at straws. But Kevin Feige says that is not the case.
"My legacy is not one-and-done. That’s not what storytelling is, and that’s not what mythology is, and that’s not what Marvel is. So there was never a question that we just stop, because there are more stories to tell," said Marvel boss Feige to Empire Magazine (H/T Cosmic Marvel) when asked if the studio is trying to get another bite of the cherry, aka the success of Endgame.
Released in 2019, Endgame is the highest-grossing Marvel movie ever worldwide, earning a whopping $2.94 billion. The movie marks the final battle between the Avengers and Thanos, which resulted in the death of Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and saw Evans' Steve Rogers go back in time to be with Peggy Carter. In the final scene, we see old man Rogers pass the Captain America baton to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.
But with the wave of that magic Marvel wand, both Downey Jr. and Evans are back. Somehow, Rogers has travelled back to the main timeline, as we see him reunite with Thor in the first Doomsday trailer. As for the Tony Stark star, Downey Jr. plays villain Doctor Doom, though how the movie will explain why the new big bad has the same face as the late billionaire businessman remains to be seen.
However, Doomsday co-director Joe Russo, who is also revisiting the genre alongside his brother Antony Russo for the first time after Endgame, says that all returning faces are coming back for a reason. "We didn't come back to make another Avengers movie," said Russo to Empire, "We came back cause we felt there was a story left that hadn't been told. The story that happens the morning after the happy ending."
We can already see that Doomsday is going to be vastly different from Endgame, and is a way for Marvel to usher the MCU into a new era. The official synopsis reads, "As a new existential threat emerges, courageous teams from three universes must come together to prevent a catastrophic event… Their choices and actions in this crucial moment will lay the foundation for the future of the Multiverse."
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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