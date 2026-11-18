The GTA 6 Metacritic score is here, and perhaps unsurprisingly, it's not only the highest rated game of 2026, but the highest-rated game of all time.
If you look at the Metacritic "Best Games of All Time" list, there's a couple things you're going to notice – namely, Nintendo and Rockstar Games, or more specifically, Mario, Zelda, and Grand Theft Auto. And now joining GTA 4 and GTA 5 as one of the highest-rated games of all time is GTA 6, with reviews awarding it a score of 99 after 107 reviews. This makes it the highest rated game of 2026, and matches the original N64 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated game ever.
You just need to look at the GamesRadar+ GTA 6 review to see why, with editor-in-chief Josh West awarding the latest Rockstar Games title 5/5, saying "Rockstar has built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality," and adding that "there's no aspect of the series' gameplay that hasn't been improved over past instalments."
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there's a lot of outlets giving Rockstar's latest full marks, with the likes of IGN, TechRadar Gaming, Edge, and Game Informer being among the many outlets giving the max score. And as of right now there are no reviews that Metacritic classes as "Negative," or even "Mixed" for that matter.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.