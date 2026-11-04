First review for Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake places it below the N64 original, but on par with the 3DS version

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Japanese magazine Famitsu awards the remake 37/40

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2 screenshot
(Image credit: Nintendo)
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The first review for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is in, and it's garnered an almost-perfect score that sits alongside the 3DS remake but lower than the original.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the highest-rated game of all-time as far as Metacritic scores go, with the N64 classic sitting at a score of 99, being the sole game to do so. So naturally, it's a pretty beloved title. And with the Switch 2 remake releasing this week, all eyes are on it being the only game able to challenge the incoming GTA 6 reviews for what seems likely to be the top-rated game of 2026.

And while reviews are likely to arrive sometime before the game releases tomorrow, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2 has had its first review score courtesy of a Japanese magazine (via Nintendeal). Famitsu is unique, as it has four critics simultaneously assign a score to the reviewed game, resulting in a score out of 40. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake scored three nines and a 10, giving it a total score of 37.

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Notably, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was the first-ever game to get a full 40/40 score from Famitsu when it was released back in 1998, so this remake had a tough road ahead of it if it wanted to match the original. However, perhaps more interestingly, is that Ocarina of Time 3D – Nintendo's last attempt at remaking the classic adventure game – also scored 37/40 like the Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake had a Breath of the Wild quality-of-life feature until the series producer made devs take it out because it ruined "important" moments.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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