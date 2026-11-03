DC's Dynamic Duo movie officially casts How to Train Your Dragon star as Robin, confirms co-CEO

The rumors are true: Mason Thames is indeed set to voice Dick Grayson aka Robin in DC's upcoming animated Dynamic Duo movie.
"We always talk about wanting volunteers and not recruits to be part of the DCU, to be part of DC Studios, and Mason always wanted to be Dick Grayson. He just did," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran told Collider. "And he came in, and auditioned the s*** out of it, and was awesome. He's a wonderful young actor, but boy, did he want this. He was just obsessed. When he came over to the DC offices, he came over with his dad at the time, and we’ve got tons of great archives and stuff in there, and wanted to take a picture of everything and with everything. He's a fan."
Deadline previously reported that Mason Thames, best known for starring in The Black Phone and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, was in talks to voice Grayson, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Logan Kim set to voice Jason Todd, the second hero to don the Robin moniker... though Safran has only confirmed Thames thus far. Steve Buscemi has reportedly been cast as Red Hood Two.
The animated movie is set to to tell the origin story of both Robins as the two friends "navigate their dreams and differing visions for the future." Dynamic Duo is not canon to the DCU, therefore a Robin (or a Batman for that matter) has still not been cast for the DCU.
The Batman director Matt Reeves' production company, 6th & Idaho is set to produce the film, with Arthur Mintz directing from a script by The script is written by Matthew Aldrich.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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