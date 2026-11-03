DC's Dynamic Duo movie officially casts How to Train Your Dragon star as Robin, confirms co-CEO

News
By
Published

Mason Thames is set to voice Dick Grayson

Mason Thames as Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon
(Image credit: Universal)
0

The rumors are true: Mason Thames is indeed set to voice Dick Grayson aka Robin in DC's upcoming animated Dynamic Duo movie.

"We always talk about wanting volunteers and not recruits to be part of the DCU, to be part of DC Studios, and Mason always wanted to be Dick Grayson. He just did," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran told Collider. "And he came in, and auditioned the s*** out of it, and was awesome. He's a wonderful young actor, but boy, did he want this. He was just obsessed. When he came over to the DC offices, he came over with his dad at the time, and we’ve got tons of great archives and stuff in there, and wanted to take a picture of everything and with everything. He's a fan."

Deadline previously reported that Mason Thames, best known for starring in The Black Phone and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, was in talks to voice Grayson, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Logan Kim set to voice Jason Todd, the second hero to don the Robin moniker... though Safran has only confirmed Thames thus far. Steve Buscemi has reportedly been cast as Red Hood Two.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

The animated movie is set to to tell the origin story of both Robins as the two friends "navigate their dreams and differing visions for the future." Dynamic Duo is not canon to the DCU, therefore a Robin (or a Batman for that matter) has still not been cast for the DCU.

The Batman director Matt Reeves' production company, 6th & Idaho is set to produce the film, with Arthur Mintz directing from a script by The script is written by Matthew Aldrich.

Dynamic Duo is set to release on September 22, 2028. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with new DC movies and shows on the way.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;When you&#039;re on the eve of releasing a game that keeps you all employed, work&#039;s more important&quot;
    1
    "Respectfully, it's Californian bulls***": Wardogs CEO says devs earning $100K who don't want to work overtime need a reality check
  2. 2
    JRPG mystery solved after 29 years as Tales of Destiny fans find a way to recruit a hidden character in the original PS1 version
  3. 3
    Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann came up with Uncharted 4's story just weeks after taking over from Amy Hennig, says former technical artist
  4. 4
    How to get the Phantom Blade Zero Flaming Mane
  5. 5
    Bethesda immediately brings our Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel hopes back down to earth – "It'll be some time before we're ready"