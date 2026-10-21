Batman is "around" during the events of Clayface, confirms DC Studios co-CEO: "This is the introduction to the live-action Gotham"

Clayface is almost upon us, and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has confirmed that Batman is indeed active in Gotham during the events of the upcoming film.
"We haven't really talked about what he's doing during the actual events of Clayface," Safran told Collider. "But Batman is there. This is the introduction to the live-action Gotham. We showed a silhouette of Batman in Creature Commandos, so you know he's around, but this is the first step into the world of Gotham for us."
Despite being darker and grittier, Clayface is indeed part of the DCU proper, rather than being part of the Matt Reeves Batman universe. We've yet to see Batman in live-action, nor has there been any casting news or news of a DCU Batman movie. Another Batman villain has also been given their own standalone project, with Poison Ivy set to make her live-action DCU debut soon. This can only mean that Batman isn't too far away...
Clayface arrives this October 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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