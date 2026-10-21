The Penguin showrunner is in talks to produce DC's live-action Poison Ivy TV show, but it won't be set in the Matt Reeves Batman universe

News
By
Published

Another Batman villain is getting their own standalone project

Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy in Batman &amp; Robin
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
0

As Clayface rolls into theaters, another standalone project based on a Batman villain is moving forward at DC. The previously rumored live-action Poison Ivy TV series is a go, and The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc is in talks to produce.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Poison Ivy series will be part of the DCU, rather than being part of Elseworlds, which is the universe that belongs to Matt Reeves and The Penguin. No plot or casting details have been announced as of yet. We also don't know if any other spin-offs will come out of the Matt Reeves Batman universe, as The Batman 2 doesn't hit theaters until 2028.

Poison Ivy made her comic book debut back in 1966 in Batman #181, first introduced as Dr. Lillian Rose. A doctor of botany, she survives an attempted poisoning and realizes she's immune to all toxins and diseases. In 1988, she was reimagined as Dr. Pamela Isley, a Gotham City botanist who develops plant-like superpowers after being injected with poison by her evil professor.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Uma Thurman famously portrayed Poison Ivy in 1997's Batman and Robin, though she has been more recently portrayed by Bridget Regan in The CW's Arrowverse and by Payton List in the Fox TV series Gotham.

Up next for the DCU is Clayface, which hits theaters on October 23. After much delay, The Batman 2 is set to premiere on February 18, 2028. For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and shows and our breakdown of how to watch the DC movies in order.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;Truly this is a terrible time,&quot; says Xbox&#039;s Seamus Blackley
    1
    The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 devs join creators mourning BioWare
  2. 2
    Diablo 4 players find homebrew fix to a huge season 15 annoyance, but you'll need a good friend
  3. 3
    Clayface review: "Skin-deep thrills and spills mask an uneven DC horror"
  4. 4
    Standing on BioWare's grave, EA says "we should be proud" to be top "publisher in Western HD gaming"
  5. 5
    EA cancels new Mass Effect, closes BioWare after being bought by Saudi Arabia