The Penguin showrunner is in talks to produce DC's live-action Poison Ivy TV show, but it won't be set in the Matt Reeves Batman universe

As Clayface rolls into theaters, another standalone project based on a Batman villain is moving forward at DC. The previously rumored live-action Poison Ivy TV series is a go, and The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc is in talks to produce.
According to Deadline, the upcoming Poison Ivy series will be part of the DCU, rather than being part of Elseworlds, which is the universe that belongs to Matt Reeves and The Penguin. No plot or casting details have been announced as of yet. We also don't know if any other spin-offs will come out of the Matt Reeves Batman universe, as The Batman 2 doesn't hit theaters until 2028.
Poison Ivy made her comic book debut back in 1966 in Batman #181, first introduced as Dr. Lillian Rose. A doctor of botany, she survives an attempted poisoning and realizes she's immune to all toxins and diseases. In 1988, she was reimagined as Dr. Pamela Isley, a Gotham City botanist who develops plant-like superpowers after being injected with poison by her evil professor.
Uma Thurman famously portrayed Poison Ivy in 1997's Batman and Robin, though she has been more recently portrayed by Bridget Regan in The CW's Arrowverse and by Payton List in the Fox TV series Gotham.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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