James Gunn is out at DC Studios, as former Marvel Studios executive takes over under Skydance

“Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "In that time, we helped restore Superman to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, Lanterns and Clayface. "We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with.
"We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter," Gunn and Safran said of their replacement at DC Studios. "We're excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in Man of Tomorrow."
In a separate, longer statement on Threads, Gunn said he's "incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking" and noted "the characters we set up will live on".
Latcham is Marvel Studios' former senior VP of production and development, and was Kevin Feige's right-hand man at the company for a time, with credits on Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. As with Gunn and Safran, Latcham will oversee DC's film, TV and animation slate.
"James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of," Skydance bosses David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. "We're grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand."
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What the future now holds for DC is now less clear than ever. While several projects from the Gunn and Safran era are still in the pipeline, many were critical of Gunn and Safran's decision not to launch their shared universe with big-hitters like Batman and Wonder Woman, and instead focus on lesser-explored characters like Supergirl and Clayface. Could a creative reboot be on the cards, despite Gunn's Superman movies still being an ongoing concern? We'll soon find out.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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