James Gunn is out at DC Studios, as former Marvel Studios executive takes over under Skydance

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James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-heads of DC Studios and will be replaced by former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham

James Gunn and Peter Safran at the Clayface premiere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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James Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran are stepping down as the heads of DC Studios and will be replaced by former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn and Safran are out of the job from December 1, 2026. That's just over four years after the pair were appointed to the post. In that time, DC Studios has released three movies (Superman, Supergirl and Clayface) and four TV shows (Creature Commandos, Peacemaker season 2, The Penguin and Lanterns). Projects currently in the pipeline include Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, Jimmy Olsen series The People v. Gorilla Grodd, Creature Commandos season 2, and Elseworlds movie The Batman: Part II.

“Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "In that time, we helped restore Superman to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, Lanterns and Clayface. "We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with.

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"We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter," Gunn and Safran said of their replacement at DC Studios. "We're excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in Man of Tomorrow."

In a separate, longer statement on Threads, Gunn said he's "incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking" and noted "the characters we set up will live on".

Latcham is Marvel Studios' former senior VP of production and development, and was Kevin Feige's right-hand man at the company for a time, with credits on Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. As with Gunn and Safran, Latcham will oversee DC's film, TV and animation slate.

"James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of," Skydance bosses David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. "We're grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand."

What the future now holds for DC is now less clear than ever. While several projects from the Gunn and Safran era are still in the pipeline, many were critical of Gunn and Safran's decision not to launch their shared universe with big-hitters like Batman and Wonder Woman, and instead focus on lesser-explored characters like Supergirl and Clayface. Could a creative reboot be on the cards, despite Gunn's Superman movies still being an ongoing concern? We'll soon find out.

Man of Tomorrow releases on July 9, 2027. For more, here's all the upcoming DC movies and shows announced before Gunn's departure.

Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

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