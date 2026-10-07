After the Warner Bros. purchase, Skydance confirms the DCU still has a "long-term" vision across film, TV, and gaming

Skydance, the new company formed by Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros, has laid out their plans for the DCU. There was some concern that the newly formed DC Studios under James Gunn and Peter Safran may be axed in the turmoil.
Currently, however, it seems that the new company is committed to the future of the DCU. On the Skydance website, a special section is dedicated to DC Studios under the list of brands. In the bio, it states: "DC Studios is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner."
It goes on to talk about the upcoming releases, including Clayface, writing that, "the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe".
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It was recently reported that Safran and Gunn will be sticking around for a while too. According to Deadline, the pair met with Skydance co-CEO David Ellison and will be staying in their roles.
The upcoming DCU slate is looking pretty exciting. Now that Lanterns has wrapped (although there is some talk of Lanterns season 2), next up is Clayface. This will be followed by Man of Tomorrow next year and the true crime mockumentary The People Vs. Gorilla Grodd, which looks very fun from the set leaks.
In terms of animation and gaming, Dynamic Duo is on the horizon for 2028 and there are several rumored DCU games in development. For more upcoming releases, check out our breakdown of all the upcoming superhero movies and the upcoming DCU movies and shows you need to know about.
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