Prepare for another DC reboot, as Skydance will reportedly "dismantle" the James Gunn DCU

It looks like it's out with the old and in with the new at DC, as Skydance (the name of the newly merged Paramount and Warner Bros.) is reportedly set to scrap the James Gunn and Peter Safran-built DCU.
According to reliable former The Hollywood Reporter journalist Matt Belloni's What I'm Hearing newsletter, the DCU as we know it might be over. He writes: "I'm told plans are already afoot to dismantle much of what Gunn and Safran had plotted out beyond next summer's Gunn-directed Man of Tomorrow, the currently shooting The Batman: Part 2, and an in-the-works HBO series. So DC goes back into reboot mode… again."
A separate report from The Hollywood Reporter says Gunn was working on a script for a third Superman film, with a plan for a new Superman movie every two years, potentially leading to the Justice League.
"There have been so many highs along the way: releasing Superman and Clayface, making Peacemaker, reading the scripts to The People Vs., the entire process of Man of Tomorrow, which thus far has been the best filmmaking experience of my life, and numerous other moments," Gunn shared on his Instagram in a lengthy statement about his time as co-CEO of DC Studios.
Elsewhere in the statement, he wrote: "So, yes, I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking. That's not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we've just been engaged on another DC project which I'm writing, and we'll see where it goes after that. And of course, the characters we set up will live on."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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