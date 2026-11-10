New DC boss said one of his “guiding lights” is a single question: would my grandma like the movie?

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Jeremy Latcham revealed his philosophy to making movies while at Marvel

David Corenswet as Superman
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
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Incoming DC Studios boss Jeremy Latcham once revealed his surprising "guiding light" whilst producing Iron Man over at Marvel.

In an interview earlier this year with Christian Broadcasting News, Latcham recalled, "When we were making the first Marvel movies I would always be like, 'I don't know if my grandma would like that.' That became a guiding light… it became the stand-in for 'is this going to work for regular people outside the bubble of Hollywood?'

Since then, Latcham has been drafted in to head up the DC universe at Skydance, replacing the outgoing co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

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At Marvel, Latcham produced the likes of The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming and worked extensively under Kevin Feige – so his family-friendly outlook is something that clearly paid dividends.

That mantra is something Latcham, former senior vice president of production and development at Marvel Studios, also mentioned years prior in an interview with GamesRadar+.

"In the old Marvel days, there's this great story about my Meemaw and Peepaw because they became, like, a joke in the editing room - that we were making the movie for my grandparents in Oklahoma," Latcham said at the time of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' home release.

"If they weren't gonna understand it, [it was] never going to work for anybody… I think that's kind of the fun of these movies, of adapting material - finding a way to make it for everybody. You have to be true to the fans, but you have to make it ultimately for everybody."

Upon his departure, Gunn admitted in a social media statement that he was "relieved" to get back to filmmaking and "disliked the at-times corporate nature of the job."

While DC is in flux, get the latest on one of the current slate's guarantees: Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Then, discover how to watch the DC movies in order – for those following along with either the DCEU or James Gunn's DCU.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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