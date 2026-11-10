New DC boss said one of his “guiding lights” is a single question: would my grandma like the movie?

Incoming DC Studios boss Jeremy Latcham once revealed his surprising "guiding light" whilst producing Iron Man over at Marvel.
In an interview earlier this year with Christian Broadcasting News, Latcham recalled, "When we were making the first Marvel movies I would always be like, 'I don't know if my grandma would like that.' That became a guiding light… it became the stand-in for 'is this going to work for regular people outside the bubble of Hollywood?'
"In the old Marvel days, there's this great story about my Meemaw and Peepaw because they became, like, a joke in the editing room - that we were making the movie for my grandparents in Oklahoma," Latcham said at the time of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' home release.
"If they weren't gonna understand it, [it was] never going to work for anybody… I think that's kind of the fun of these movies, of adapting material - finding a way to make it for everybody. You have to be true to the fans, but you have to make it ultimately for everybody."
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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