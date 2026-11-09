Adam Driver finally said yes to Marvel for X-Men because he was a "big fan" of the comics and the script is "really cool"

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Adam Driver explains why he finally said yes to Marvel

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Adam Driver might have repeatedly turned down Marvel before, but he finally said yes to playing Mr. Sinister in the upcoming X-Men movie.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Driver revealed why he decided this was the right project to join the MCU.

"I was a big X-Men fan when I was a kid," Driver said, and, when Kimmel asked if that meant the comics, he agreed and added "and the TV show," which was "right in my generation."

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"I was a big fan. I mean, I was a fan of the other things too, but this one felt like a right time, and then it's X-Men," Driver shared.

He added: "It was really X-Men and Jake Schreier, who's the director, his idea for it, and that it's Kevin Feige. It all kind of came together. The script is really cool."

When Kimmel suggested Driver was being "careful" by checking the project out beforehand, Driver also made sure to say, "A lot of people are going to watch it, and, if it's bad, a lot of people will see you being bad. Plus, I don't want to mess it up. I'm a huge fan of X-Men." Check out the moment below.

Driver's enthusiasm is certainly a reason to get excited – and the rest of the cast is pretty stacked, too. The new X-Men line-up features Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, as revealed at this year's D23.

Before then, though, we'll see the Fox-era X-Men back for one last rodeo in December's Avengers: Doomsday. The returning cast members include Ian McKellen's Magneto, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, James Marsden's Cyclops, and the late Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

Channing Tatum will also be back as Gambit, after debuting in Deadpool and Wolverine. He recently revealed his character is from the same Marvel timeline as the other X-Men, but "with gray around it."

Doomsday arrives this December 18, while the new X-Men film is slated for release on May 5, 2028. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else that's in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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