Channing Tatum says Avengers: Doomsday doesn't "address" which universe Gambit comes from, and now I'm even more scared for the X-Men

Channing Tatum has addressed which universe his X-Men character is from in Avengers: Doomsday – and it's made me worried.
Speaking to Screen Rant, Tatum at first said he didn't "want to give that away," then confirmed his Gambit is from the same timeline as the likes of Ian McKellan's Magneto and Patrick Stewart's Professor X, but "with gray around it."
Then, he explained: "Even where he came from in Deadpool and Wolverine, like you're saying, he hasn't been anywhere, in a way, and he was born in The Void, in a way. It doesn't go into it is what I would say. We start in such a place that we never really get to address where he's come from."
That certainly makes it sound like the film doesn't have the time to get into Gambit's origins, and that's what has me worried. There has been a persistent fan theory that all of the X-Men will die early in the film, which was seemingly supported by the trailers showcasing a lot of the Avengers vs. X-Men fight in the X-Mansion, but not a whole lot of the X-Men afterwards. Plus, a reboot movie is coming, and Marvel's X-Men movie has an all new cast.
If Gambit is introduced then dies moments later, it would make sense that we don't get to learn about his origin. But, it's also possible that the film, with its hugely stacked cast, simply doesn't have the time to get into such details. We'll just have to wait and see.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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