Karate Kid: Legends and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star in talks to play Iceman in MCU X-Men movie

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Ben Wang is reportedly "circling" the role

The cast of Karate Kid: Legends standing together
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)
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Ben Wang is reportedly entering talks to play Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, in the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie.

Per Deadline, nothing is set in stone yet, but actors Gabriel LaBelle (The Fablemans), Jackson Kelly (The Body), and Rhenzy Feliz (The Penguin) also auditioned for the role.

Iceman made his comic book appearance in The X-Men #1, circa 1963, as one of the founding members of the supergroup. His mutant abilities include thermokinesis, hydrokinesis, and cryokinesis. In the live-action Fox movies from the early '00s, Iceman was romantically paired with Rogue (as they didn't even bother to cast a live-action Gambit for whatever reason)... which is especially weird given that he's canonically queer and even dated Emma Frost's brother, Christian Frost, in the comics.

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The rest of the cast so far includes Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost.

Wang is perhaps best known for his starring role in the Disney Plus series American Born Chinese, as well as Karate Kid: Legends and The Long Walk. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (also helmed by The Long Walk director Francis Lawrence).

X-Men hits theaters on May 5, 2028. For more, check out our guide to everything announced at D23 2026. We've also rounded up all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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