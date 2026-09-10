Gen V star tapped to play Angel in MCU X-Men movie in an absolutely perfect casting move by Marvel

News
By
Published

Asa Germann playing Angel is everything we didn't even know we needed

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan in Gen V season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Asa Germann has been cast as Angel in the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie, and this is the best casting choice thus far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Germann initially auditioned for Scott Summers aka Cyclops, which ultimately went to Heartstopper star Kit Connor.

Germann is best known for his role as Sam Riordan in The Boys spin-off Gen V, which centered on a group of young Supes at a Supes-only university. Sam was not among the student population, but was kidnapped and experimented on by the people in charge of the university in order to help create a virus that would kill all Supes.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Germann's performance as Sam is captivating, and he brings so much vulnerability, raw intensity, and a dark psychological complexity to the role. That's exactly what it takes to play Angel, who was quite literally introduced on-screen in X-Men: The Last Stand as a child cutting off his own wings. Marvel really hit the nail on the head with this one, and I am so ridiculously stoked.

The rest of the cast includes Maya Boyd as Storm, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, respectively. Sadie Sink made her debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

X-Men hits theaters on May 5, 2028. For more, check out our guide to everything announced at D23 2026. We've also rounded up all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. King Solomon in Terrific Tales
    1
    Thanks to leaked photos, DC fans think the ape on set of The People v. Gorilla Grodd is a different character altogether
  2. 2
    Zelda: Ocarina of Time Nintendo Direct viewership more than doubled PlayStation's last State of Play, analyst finds, and beat Gamescom Opening Night Live
  3. 3
    The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more (September 11-13)
  4. 4
    GTA 6 fans track down real-life nudist resort featured in leaks just to write unflattering fake reviews that are driving its owner to madness: "A nudist resort DENYING exposure?"
  5. 5
    A month after buying EA, Saudi Arabia is reportedly looking to merge EA into a new mega-corporation