We're less than 100 days out from Avengers: Doomsday and it's already made $40 million

We still have over three months to wait until Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen, but the MCU movie has already broken a major record in ticket resales.
According to Global Box Office, Doomsday has already crossed $40 million in domestic pre-sales in the US. This makes the Marvel movie the first film in history to achieve that number of presales a whole 100 days before its release.
This is quite the feat for the first Avengers movie in seven years. Historically, all Avengers movies have fared well on the big screen, with Avengers: Endgame still holding the title of highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time worldwide, and the second overall, with a whopping $2.79 billion. But with how Doomsday is performing right now, the new movie could beat that record.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
However, Doomsday has some competition from inside, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters and is fast approaching Endgame's record. Plus, the movie is set to release on the same day in the US as Dune: Part 3, and has already lost out to the Denis Villeneuve movie on exclusive US IMAX rights for the first three weeks. Disney is attempting to bypass this by introducing its own premium format, Infinity Vision.
Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Doomsday follows "beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they’re set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered," as per the official synopsis. The movie welcomes back The Fantastic Four, The Thunderbolts, Thor, Steve Rogers, the original Fox-era X-Men, and more, as they unite to face Robert Downey Jr.'s green-cloaked villain Doctor Doom.
However, just before Doomsday hits theaters, Endgame is heading back to cinemas on September 25. Officially titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, the re-release is set to bridge the gap between the 2019 movie and Avengers: Doomsday, with added footage and a new post-credits tease.
Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with new Marvel movies and shows heading your way.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.