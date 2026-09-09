It seems like Marvel fans can see Avengers: Doomsday 2 days early in some locations – here's how

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Doomsday is coming

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom on the Avengers: Doomsday poster
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Avengers: Doomsday could be arriving sooner than you think in some locations. The hugely anticipated new Marvel movie is officially hitting theaters on December 18, but there has been an advance screening added, which could let you see it two days earlier.

As shared on Reddit, one fan booked on to what's being billed as a "special advance screening" in California. This is available for the 7.30pm showing on December 16 at the Grenada Hills 9 theater branch of Regency Theaters.

This seems to be the earliest screening for the film at their Los Angeles locations, with the next ones available on December 17. Interestingly, on the official Avengers: Doomsday website, the earliest listings are for this date too, making the Regency Theaters screening the first we can find.

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Preview tickets for the movie have been available for the past month and the movie has already been breaking records. According to the latest box office data from Global Box Office, Doomsday has already hit $40 million in pre-sale tickets.

The upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie brings back Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU in a new role as Victor Von Doom. According to the official synopsis, "beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered."

We'll get a new look at the movie very soon with the release of Avengers: Endgame Encore, which will feature footage and a special tease for the film. That hits theaters on September 25.

For more on upcoming superhero movies, check out our guide to new Marvel movies and shows and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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