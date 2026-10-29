Deadpool and Wolverine really was one of the most expensive movies ever made, as Disney reveals its near-half-billion-dollar budget

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Two years after release, Disney has finally released the true budget for Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds&#039; Deadpool and Hugh Jackman&#039;s Wolverine in Deadpool and Wolverine
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
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Over two years after Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, Disney has finally revealed the true budget for one of Marvel's most profitable movies ever.

During the company's latest earnings report (via Forbes), Disney stated that the 2024 movie went over budget, bringing the total cost to $556.8 million. Added costs came from disruptions such as the 2023 strikes, which paused production halfway through shooting. However, due to the movie being shot at Pinewood Studios in the UK, Disney was reimbursed over $110 million in tax credits, lowering the total cost to $446.1 million.

That's still a pretty hefty price tag, and it means that Deadpool and Wolverine is Marvel Studios' most expensive movie ever. To put that into perspective, Avengers: Endgame is thought to have cost up to $400 million to make, with Avengers: Age of Ultron and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not far behind.

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The movie united Ryan Reynolds' potty-mouthed Deadpool and a variant of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as they teamed up to save Deadpool's universe from being destroyed. As well as a rather iconic dance sequence and a ton of gags, the movie also welcomes back a bunch of original mutants who make surprise cameos, and even saw Channing Tatum finally suit up as Gambit, all of which caused fans to flock to the cinema in droves.

Alas, it all worked out: Deadpool & Wolverine grossed a whopping $1.34 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The mutant team-up is perhaps also to thank for Marvel's resurgence, as it was the first Marvel Studios movie to gross over $1 billion after the pandemic. This year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day became the highest-grossing MCU movie of all time domestically, pulling in $958.7 million in the US. But of course that was made in partnership with Sony.

Until very recently, Deadpool & Wolverine held the title as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, but was knocked off its throne by Christopher Nolan's ancient Greek epic The Odyssey, which has earned over $1.8 billion after hitting screens this summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream on Disney Plus now. Next up for the MCU is Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18. For more, check out how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies on the way.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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