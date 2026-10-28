86-year-old singer in GTA 6 has no idea what Grand Theft Auto is: "The show is a game show, isn't it, really? One of the biggest on TV?”

My favorite part of every Grand Theft Auto game is discovering Rockstar's carefully curated music selection, and from what we've heard so far the GTA 6 soundtrack is fully packed with earworms. I'm a classic rock guy, and ever since the extended look dropped I've had Cliff Richard's Devil Woman playing on repeat. Despite the new wave of attention pointed at his music, however, Richard himself apparently still doesn't know what GTA 6 actually is.
"I was told this happened!" Richard recently told The Times (via IGN). "My nephew, who has two boys, said they came screaming to him, 'Dad, it’s Uncle Cliff!' They didn’t realise I could sing like that. The show is a game show, isn’t it, really? One of the biggest on TV?"
Cliff Richard - Devil Woman (Official Video) - YouTube
Richard was an influential figure in the early days of British rock and roll, and he's remained an active artist well into the '20s, though his popularity never reached the same global heights that it did in the UK. Still, getting a prominent spot in what's likely to be the biggest video game release of all time does wonders in reaching a new generation of fans, and Richard can appreciate that part of it, at least.
"People will no longer just say, 'Oh, Cliff Richard is from the past,'" he adds. "Because I am, but that past is what makes everything what it is today." Past or present, Devil Woman remains an absolute banger.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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