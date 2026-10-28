BioWare co-founder says EA's Saudi Arabia buyout was "the final nail in the coffin" for the RPG studio: "It's easier just to pump out sports games"

The closure of RPG royalty BioWare came as a shock to just about everyone when it was announced last week, but one of the founders of the studio says the writing was on the wall from the moment parent company Electronic Arts was bought out by the Saudi-led Public Investment Fund (PFP).
"I think it was the final nail in the coffin," he tells 80LV. "I think that was the crux of it in a sense. Once again it's a completely different company now."
Zeschuk left BioWare and retired from the gaming industry in 2012 alongside fellow co-founder Ray Muzyka, which means he hasn't had inside knowledge for a long time now, but he expects EA to prioritize sports games and "maybe Battlefield."
"Everything else is kind of extraneous I suspect," he says. "BioWare makes these kind of unusual games that take a long time and they're complicated and so it's easier just to pump out sports games every year and that's a better business model in some ways."
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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