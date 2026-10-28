BioWare co-founder says EA's Saudi Arabia buyout was "the final nail in the coffin" for the RPG studio: "It's easier just to pump out sports games"

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EA didn't deserve BioWare if that's the case

Mass Effect 5, Mass Effect: Universe
(Image credit: EA)
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The closure of RPG royalty BioWare came as a shock to just about everyone when it was announced last week, but one of the founders of the studio says the writing was on the wall from the moment parent company Electronic Arts was bought out by the Saudi-led Public Investment Fund (PFP).

"I think it was the final nail in the coffin," he tells 80LV. "I think that was the crux of it in a sense. Once again it's a completely different company now."

The Saudi government is known for brutal human rights violations and has a particularly grim track record on LGBTQ+ rights. Mass Effect 5 developers were reportedly told to tone down inclusivity after the Saudi buyout, and in August, multiple members of EA staff anonymously told Game Developer they feared the Saudi government would start policing their games to better align with policy. Mass Effect, and BioWare more broadly, is known for LGBTQ+ representation, so you can see why concerns bubbled immediately following the PFP's acquisition of EA.

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Zeschuk left BioWare and retired from the gaming industry in 2012 alongside fellow co-founder Ray Muzyka, which means he hasn't had inside knowledge for a long time now, but he expects EA to prioritize sports games and "maybe Battlefield."

"Everything else is kind of extraneous I suspect," he says. "BioWare makes these kind of unusual games that take a long time and they're complicated and so it's easier just to pump out sports games every year and that's a better business model in some ways."

Hearing that from the co-founder of BioWare will obviously sting for RPG fans, but there's still hope for beloved franchises like Mass Effect and Dragon Age as there's a chance EA sells the rights to another developer. On the other hand, a former Mass Effect developer recently cast doubt on that idea and said EA rarely ever sells the rights to IP it owns. At least Ultima Online will soon be back in the hands of its original creator.

EA morale hits a new low amid AI push and BioWare closure: "A cold dead place that's slowly decaying as leadership pilfers every last cent"

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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