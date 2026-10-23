Avengers: Doomsday Google Easter egg tells us which heroes are in Doctor Doom's sights

Avengers: Doomsday is the latest to get in on the Google Easter egg trend, and it could be telling us who Doctor Doom has in his sights come December.
A quick Google of 'Avengers: Doomsday' then clicking on the mask will warp your search results, bringing up Doom's gauntlets reaching out towards four logos: Black Panther, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers.
Heading through each one brings up a five-question Marvel quiz on each faction. Complete them all, and you're treated to a real-time Doomsday click, ticking down the seconds until the movie releases in December.
But what really stands out is Doom 'reaching out' towards those in Wakanda and beyond. The first four Doomsday teasers revolved around that quartet, hinting that they will each play a major – yet distinctive – role in the crossover.
With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom also collecting Marvel heroes like Infinity Stones (Hulk for sure, and the Brand New Day post-credits scene could mean Spider-Man is on his radar), there are plenty of reasons to suggest that the supervillain is looking to add to his roster.
Doctor Strange has long been rumored to appear by Doom's side, and Franklin Richards has been spotted with Doom in a Funko Pop figure, so that just leaves Wakanda and X-Men. The likes of Shuri and Cyclops should watch out, just in case. But even a quick Google search hasn't quite given us the answers – yet.
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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