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Just one day after Marvel dropped the final trailer, a new international teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived, giving us another look at Robert Downey Jr.'s villain.
The teaser, which was originally shared by Disney Korea but has since been posted on Twitter by ScreenRant, opens with Doctor Doom delivering his coldest line yet. "You call yourselves heroes? Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men? You shall all kneel before Doom." The rest of the clip contains shots of Marvel heroes Johnny Storm, Thing, and Thor showing off their powers, before the Fantastic Four, the Wakandans, and Shang-Chi meet up in what looks like Steve Rogers' retro house. Watch the full video below.
However, the most interesting part comes right at the end, where we see Thor and Steve Rogers visit Doom Castle, where Doctor Doom sits on the throne. What could the duo be doing walking right into the villain's lair? This seemingly supports the fan theory that Doom may be pretending to be an ally to the Avengers early on in the film.
So, could Doom be pouring poison into Rogers' and Thor's ears? Alas, the new scene could just be the pair visiting the villain to try and reason with him, as we can guess from the synopsis, the baddie is set to do a lot of damage in the new movie. There is also the issue of Steve Rogers flipping between timelines. We know that Doom has a personal vendetta against the Avengers due to the multiversal damage they caused at the end of Avengers: Endgame when Steve went back in time to be with Peggy after returning the Infinity Stones. Perhaps Steve is visiting Doom Castle to make amends.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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